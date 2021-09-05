Covid-19: See which cities follow with vaccination this Saturday and who can get vaccinated | Paraíba Valley and Region

The vaccination schedule against Covid-19 continues in some municipalities in the Paraíba Valley and region this Saturday (4th). See what these cities are and who can get vaccinated in each one of them:

This Saturday, the city will anticipate the application of the booster dose. Seniors aged 90 or over will receive the immunizing agent at the four Casas do Idoso and at the 15 UBSs, from 8 am to 5 pm. At Cefe (Educator Training Center), the option is drive thru, from 8am to 12pm.

The first dose will also be applied to adolescents aged 12 years or older with comorbidity or disability, pregnant and postpartum women and young people without comorbidities, aged 15 to 17 years.

There will still be application of the second dose for those who took the immunizing Pfizer or AstraZeneca until June 15 and the second dose of Coronavac, for people who took the first dose until August 10th.

Jacareí applies the second dose this Saturday. The second dose of Coronavac is for those who received the first on August 10th or earlier. AstraZeneca and Pifzer are applied to everyone who took the first dose on June 15th or earlier.

Vaccination takes place from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in all UMSFs, in UBSs, with the exception of Pagador Andrade.

Atibaia recap the first dose for people aged 40 to 59 years who for some reason have not received the vaccine. Vaccination in the city takes place by appointment and the scheduled public must attend UBS Alvinópolis, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The city also applies the second dose of Coronavac for people aged 25 to 27 this Saturday. Vaccination is also scheduled to take place at UBS Centro and Imperial, from 8 am to 4 pm.

There is also a second dose of Coronavac for people aged 28 and over. This audience does not need appointments, but was divided to avoid crowding. Persons aged 37 or over must attend UBS Centro from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. The rest of the public, from 28 to 36 years old, will be vaccinated then from 12:00 until 15:30.

Aparecida starts this Saturday the application of the first dose for young people aged 12 and 13 without comorbidities. The city also applies the second dose of Astrazeneca and Coronavac according to the expiration date of the card. Both doses will be applied in the Culture Division, from 9 am to 3 pm.