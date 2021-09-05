Creating Windows 11 installation USB flash drive

Application also works with Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10

In this article we show how easy it is to create a Windows installation USB drive, extremely important for those who maintain computers or want to install Windows from scratch through a “clean” installation of the operating system, ensuring that no unnecessary applications or non-standard customization are installed, as happens a lot in notebooks and desktops of some companies .

This type of drive can also help to solve problems with your Windows computer, as it has some correction tools for problems with the operating system, being possible to fix system boot problems, recover a backup and try to solve problems with viruses on system.

Creating a Windows installation USB stick is quick and easy!

Making a Windows installation USB stick is very easy and fast! In this tutorial we teach the process with a free software and everything within the legality, providing the installation of Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8 and also Windows 7 through a USB pendrive.

Our article will be based on the app. Rufus, a very well-known software that, in addition to generating a pendrive for installing Windows, can also generate a pendrive with Windows installed on it, this way you can use the pendrive to use Windows on a computer that does not have the system, or on a that’s in trouble, clearly, you have a portable Windows installed on a pendrive. Let’s have an article talking just about that, it’s pretty easy.

Creating the Windows 11 installation pendrive?

1 – The first thing to do is download the program. Rufus. On the website there is the version that needs to be installed or even the portable version (portable), which you just need to run. The software runs on Windows 7 and above, both 32-bit and 64-bit.

DOWNLOAD – Rufus

two – After running the software, you will select your pendrive by the “Device” field. But an important detail is that it will be formatted. So, back up what you have in it if you have important files.



3 – Then add the Windows 11 ISO or another Windows version via the Select field. The ISO, for those who are not familiar with the acronym, is a single file where all the data on a CD, DVD or other type of disc are located. It is officially available from Microsoft and can be downloaded from the company’s website.

DOWNLOAD – Microsoft Windows 11 ISO

NOTE: We have a news that shows you how to download the latest version of Windows 11 directly from Microsoft’s website, a procedure that does not involve any piracy. Go to this link to see the process and download the latest Windows 11 ISO.

The USB stick you use to install Windows 11 will be formatted. Backup!

4 – Continuing, in the field “Partition scheme”, you must select the option “GPT” if your computer supports UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface). If the PC still uses Legacy BIOS, the option that must be set is “MBR”. If you don’t know, leave the option that comes by default in the software itself, only change it if the process doesn’t work.



5 – In the option “Volume name” we recommend putting a name that makes it clear that it is a Windows installation pendrive. This name may appear in some places and it is easier to locate the drive where you have the Windows installer.

6 – Click on “Start” to start creating the pendrive from which you will install Windows 11. Again, a warning will remind you that the files on that pendrive will be deleted. Just click OK.

“The time for the process to be completed depends totally on the speed of the pendrive, that is, a USB 3.2 model will be much faster than a USB 2.0 pendrive. In our tests, on a USB 3.0 pendrive it took about 10 minutes for the process to be finalized.”

Okay, now you have a Windows 11 installation USB stick, with it you can install the system on a computer you just bought and doesn’t have Windows installed, you can also format a computer doing what is called a “clean install”, where it ignores the operating system that is installed on the computer and makes a fresh installation, as well as correcting some problems that Windows presents, with solutions to correct Windows startup, even recovering a backup.