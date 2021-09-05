‘Cristiano Ronaldo will have no impact in the Premier League as before,’ says Gerrard

World football star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United and is already making waves. In an interview released on Tuesday (31), by the portal ‘All Soccer’, Gerrard criticized the departure of the Portuguese star to the Premier League club and stated that it will not have the same impact as the player’s first visit.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo will not have the same impact for the Premier League that he has had in the past. I think he wanted to step away from Juventus to get the media headlines back on him.”

Former England player and Liverpool idol, Gerrard stated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to the Manchester club was to attract media attention and treated it as a ‘marketing strategy’:

“This one [retorno de Ronaldo ao United] it’s because all eyes were on Messi since the day he won the Copa America and moved to Paris Saint-Germain, it’s just a marketing strategy for him and his agent because they know that once he’s out of scene, it will also affect his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, which I think he still has no chance of winning this year.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was with Portugal’s national team to dispute the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Against Ireland, the ace scored two goals and became the top scorer of national teams in history, with 111. Released soon after, he has already arrived in Manchester.