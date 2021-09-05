Criticized for promoting herself with death of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra detonates model | celebrities



Criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerrareproduction

Posted 05/09/2021 09:22 | Updated 09/05/2021 11:10 AM

Rio – Deolane Bezerra, 33, started Sunday (5th) among the most talked about topics on Twitter. That’s because the lawyer was criticized by Juju Ferrari, better known as Botafogo’s official muse, for allegedly promoting herself with the death of MC Kevin, her ex-fiancé.

On Instagram, through a question box, Juju was asked if “there is something against Deolane?”. In response, the model denied it. “I have nothing against her, I just think it’s awful for you to promote yourself on someone’s death [MC Kevin], except that she is very rude, there is all that, but I really say it because it is my opinion”.

Juju’s videos soon began to reverberate on social media. With that, Deolane decided to answer the accusation. “It’s like Brazil, the people like to talk about myself to increase engagement. Are you weak?”, he countered.

“Dear Juju Ferrari, that Ferrari only has the alias, right? That I’ve never seen in my life, but anyway. Who are you? Worthy of pity. I know you for stealing other people’s husbands, for disgusting photos showing the body and still the likes are low. The woman will pray to God. You are disgusting! You have nothing against me? Now I have against you. Respect my story that you know very well,” continued the lawyer.

after deolane’s deep punch, the woman is there deleting the photos kkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/6rJKHJBpLx — ᴄᴀʜ ࿔ (@iegtuitta) September 4, 2021

DEOLANE : Why are you deleting the photos from the Beetle feed? The non ferrari KKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/cj97mdqqTW — GU (@tuitaGusta) September 4, 2021

Fans of Juju Ferrari and Deolane Bezerra, of course, did not stop commenting on the fight between the two, making the matter among the most commented on the networks, especially on Twitter. Check out some reactions collected on the platform.

woe to the license, who can handle this deolane still — . (@wtferxp) September 5, 2021

Deolane cookie maker

You guys with that soul of a high school teenager give the stage, the fag doesn’t even promote over the death of MC Kevin and shack — Letícia (@lettyvita) September 5, 2021

me and my house will serve Dr. Deolane Bezerra, no one above her amr the mother is blown away — Marianinha (@anairamcandidol) September 5, 2021