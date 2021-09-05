Cruzeiro games at Arena do Jacar bring concern to Sete Lagoas

Arena do Jacar underwent revitalization to host Cruzeiro games for the B Series (Photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) After almost a year and six months with restrictions imposed by the pandemic of COVID-19, the interior in Mines he returns to live the expectation of having the audience in the stadiums in an official game. Faced with the ban on fans in matches in Belo Horizonte, the city of Seven lagoons, in the Central Region of the state, to be the home of the cruise in the next two games as home team, by series B of the Brazilian Championship: in front of the black Bridge, at the saturday, at 11 am, and against Operrio, on the 16th, at 7 pm, both transferred to the Jacar’s Arena. Despite greater control over the disease indices in the municipality of 240,000 inhabitants, the release for the presence of fans divides the seven-Lagoans.

The city understands that the protocol It is effective and there is no risk of a new explosion of cases and hospitalizations. The city recently returned to the green wave of the Minas Consciente program – a State initiative that establishes measures for the gradual resumption of activities – and adopted a series of actions that it believes are sufficient for the security, in and out of the studio.

fear among the residents that the match causes agglomeration in the city’s bars and in the stadium itself, among other breaches of COVID-19 prevention regulations – as occurred in the capital, in the duel between Atltico and River Plate, for Copa Libertadores, and between Cruzeiro and Confiana, for Serie B, both in Mineiro , last month. among the residents that the match causesin the city’s bars and in the stadium itself, among other breaches of COVID-19 prevention regulations – as occurred in the capital, in the duel between Atltico and River Plate, for Copa Libertadores, and between Cruzeiro and Confiana, for Serie B, both in Mineiro , last month. It was precisely because of non-compliance with protocols that Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) once again vetoed the presence of fans in Belo Horizonte’s stadiums.

Most residents and workers of Sete Lagoas think premature The return of football with audience. Cruzeirense, the telemarketing operator Rhayane Gabriele Matias, 23, does not consider the possibility of going to Arena do Jacar: “The city is not prepared. I think the Health Department is putting the population at risk by releasing the public. I will see many fans. from other cities, which increases the danger of transmitting the virus. And we still have many cases in the city. The disease still causes us a lot of fear.”

Civil engineer Marcos Antnio da Silva, 47, who lives in Pedro Leopoldo, has the same thinking, but goes to Sete Lagoas every day for work reasons: “Football wants to come back at all costs. the virus. The sport is not that important compared to schools, which have not yet had a full return. The variants are dangerous and, as long as there are no further studies and definitions about their potential for contamination, everything should be more cautious.”

Epilator Juliene Campos, 42, fears a mass infection: “At the moment for crowds. In a studio, people are very careless, they never respect the rules. They crowd and transmit the virus.”

different opinion. He agrees with the audience’s return, but emphasizes the need to obey the rules: “If people go to the stadium with a mask, there would be no problem. And there has to be more supervision so that the fans don’t crowd.” Now the motoboy Felipe Santos, a fan of Raposa, has. He agrees with the audience’s return, but emphasizes the need to obey the rules: “If people go to the stadium with a mask, there would be no problem. And there has to be more supervision so that the fans don’t crowd.” Felipe is still not sure, however, that he is going to the game. But not for fear of COVID-19: “I’ve been to many games at Arena do Jacar, but today tickets are much more expensive. I haven’t decided if I’ll go yet. It will depend on how much money I have.”

THE ticket sale The game against Ponte Preta, for the general public, starts on Wednesday and runs until Friday, for R$60, with half-price or joint ticket at R$30, through the donation of 1kg of non-food. perishable. For partner-fans, the value varies between R$30 and R$60, depending on the member’s category. Fans must carry a printed ticket or a digital version. For the match against Ponte, according to the club, the membership card will be valid as a ticket.

Photos from Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, which will host Cruzeiro games in Serie B

If the protocol is not complied with, the municipal health secretary of Sete Lagoas, Flvio Pimenta, admits that the city can follow the example of Belo Horizonte and again ban the public in the stadiums. “The city understands that there is a time to restrict and a time to gradually ease and release all activities, including sports and entertainment. Obviously, if there is a change in the rates and evolution of the disease, new restrictive measures will be adopted, as was done in the past .”

The rules discussed by the committee formed by the Municipal Health Department, security forces, city hall and representatives of Cruzeiro and Democrata-SL (stadium administrator) provide for testing up to three days before the match (if the supporter is not vaccinated with both doses) and the use of masks, in addition to the prohibition of crowding outside the stadium, restrictions on the consumption of alcoholic beverages and food.

AGREEMENT BETWEEN CLUBS

Arena do Jacar lawn received special care for recovery before the Cruzeiro game (Photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Without receiving games since Democrata-SL ended its participation in Module II of the Minas Gerais Championship, Arena do Jacar has been undergoing renovations for two weeks to host the two Cruzeiro games. In addition to a thorough cleaning of the stadium, employees will complete the replacement of the reflector and lawn lamps within the next few days. The works are funded by Raposa, which has partnered with the Sete Lagoas club.

The Democrat usually charges around R$6,000 in rent for the studio (R$2,000 for amateur games), but the fee must be amortized as a result of the renovation. The boards can meet in the coming weeks to seek a new agreement, if Fox is interested in continuing to operate in the city.

The president of Jacar, Renato Paiva, says that the two clubs stand to gain from Cruzeiro playing in Sete Lagoas: “In the end, it will be positive for everyone. Cruzeiro will have a lower cost with the stadium compared to Mineiro or Independencia , in addition to the proximity to the fans, since the stands are close to the field. And the Democrata gains visibility and closer ties with Cruzeiro, in addition to increasing revenue. We have a good relationship with their board.”

According to the director, Arena do Jacar is fully capable of receiving the public again: “The reduction in cases of COVID-19 is clear. Certainly, there is great concern regarding the protocol, but Cruzeiro and the Municipal Health Department the city hall is very conscientious in complying with the measures. Many people will work at the match to guide the fans.”