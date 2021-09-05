Darling means of payment of the moment, Pix is ​​an opportunity for banks – Money Times

O Pix, created by central bank, won the Brazilian right away and is already the second most used payment method in the country, according to the latest research carried out by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and by the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brazil), in partnership with the sebrae.

According to the survey, Pix has indeed become a phenomenon. The tool is used by 70% of Brazilians, second only to money (71%). The debit card and debit card account for, respectively, 66% and 57% of usage.

For 83% of Pix users, the tool brings speed and convenience. 34% use the feature to avoid or minimize physical contact with machines and/or people. Another 32% think about the security that the service offers.

The preference for Pix is ​​mainly due to the immediate transfer of value (62% of responses). The fact of not having fees and tariffs also weighs in at the time of decision for 42%.

With so many qualities, Pix came to be seen as a risk for the banks Brazilians. But even they can benefit from the new system.

In evaluating the Now Investments, Pix, which must maintain high levels of engagement, could be an opportunity for financial institutions.

“We see Pix as an opportunity for banks to cross-sell products as customers need to interact with their platforms to make transactions,” said the broker.

New features

In May of this year, a new feature of Pix was released: o Pix Collection. It was born as an alternative to payment slips, and can be used by entrepreneurs, shopkeepers and service providers.

With Pix Collection, any entrepreneur can issue a personalized QR Code that performs automatic or future-dated collections.

This week, the Central Bank reported that will implement two new modalities on November 29: Pix Saque and Pix Troco, both with a maximum transaction limit both during the day and at night.

Pix Saque will allow all customers to make withdrawals at one of the points that offer the service, such as commercial establishments and shared ATM networks and Pix participants.

Pix Trocar follows a similar dynamic. The difference is that the withdrawal of funds in kind can be carried out during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the full amount (buy + withdraw).

In August, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, defended that store owners who make cash withdrawals from Pix available should receive for it.

“We are now in the process of thinking about how this will travel, what are the prices. Most likely, we will start in a situation where the shopkeeper actually gets paid to do this service”, commented Campos Neto, at the time.