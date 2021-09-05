David Jaffe Says He Knows Of A PlayStation Exclusive That Will “Blow Minds”

Facebook

The upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2021 won’t disappoint fans looking for “the traditional, great first-party PlayStation games,” said the creator of God of War and co-creator of Twisted Metal, David Jaffe, in a broadcast on Friday that he had heard that the original PlayStation studios would be “there with praise” during the September 9th event.

In a separate tweet, Jaffe stated that a possible PlayStation game ad will make “people go crazy”. But he makes it clear that he won’t be revealed on Showcase or any other occasion.

here’s useless tweet but if I don’t say something i will explode!!! just found out about a new plaeystation game they are making-no idea when it get unveiled (maybe next week, maybe not) BUt just know when it does, people are gonna lose their fucking minds! Bad ass!!! — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 4, 2021

“I’m not going to say what I know will be on PlayStation Showcase next week… but here’s what I can tell you,” Jaffe said on his YouTube channel. “I’m not going to tell you what’s going to be there and I don’t know everything, but I do know a bunch of things and you won’t be disappointed if you’re looking for the traditional and great first-party PlayStation games.”

“It’s going to be there with flying colors and I’m really excited to see people’s response to that. I didn’t even see what I’m talking about, but I’m very proud and excited for everyone [o pessoal da Sony]”, concludes.

Despite all that, Jaffe clarified that it’s not to blame him if the PlayStation Showcase “don’t make love to you and don’t buy you a steak dinner”.