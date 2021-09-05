David Jaffe Says He Knows Of A PlayStation Exclusive That Will “Blow Minds”

by



The upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2021 won’t disappoint fans looking for “the traditional, great first-party PlayStation games,” said the creator of God of War and co-creator of Twisted Metal, David Jaffe, in a broadcast on Friday that he had heard that the original PlayStation studios would be “there with praise” during the September 9th event.

In a separate tweet, Jaffe stated that a possible PlayStation game ad will make “people go crazy”. But he makes it clear that he won’t be revealed on Showcase or any other occasion.

“I’m not going to say what I know will be on PlayStation Showcase next week… but here’s what I can tell you,” Jaffe said on his YouTube channel. “I’m not going to tell you what’s going to be there and I don’t know everything, but I do know a bunch of things and you won’t be disappointed if you’re looking for the traditional and great first-party PlayStation games.”

“It’s going to be there with flying colors and I’m really excited to see people’s response to that. I didn’t even see what I’m talking about, but I’m very proud and excited for everyone [o pessoal da Sony]”, concludes.

Despite all that, Jaffe clarified that it’s not to blame him if the PlayStation Showcase “don’t make love to you and don’t buy you a steak dinner”.