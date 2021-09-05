Deadline for registration of notices of the Aldir Blanc Law is extended until next Friday (10)

The Government of Goiás, through the Secretary of State for Culture (Secult), informs that the deadline for registration in the notices of the Aldir Blanc Law has been extended to next Friday (10/09). The 20 events will include more than 2,450 artistic-cultural projects from different areas of culture, arts and training activities throughout the state.

Entries must be made by 11:59 pm on September 10 through the Mapa Goiano platform (mapagoiano.cultura.go.gov.br), in which the applicant must register in order to then register via the link: https: //mapagoiano.cultura.go.gov.br/oportunidade/188/.

For the Secretary of State for Culture, César Moura, the collection of notices, together with the actions of guidance and support in the registrations promoted by the government of Goiás on several fronts, will lead to the resources of the Aldir Blanc Law for artists and culture makers who most need support right now.

“We are also, in a way, encouraging these people to see more value in the art or craft they make. We are guaranteeing autonomy to these cultural workers so that they may seek to enroll in other public notices in the future, as they will know how to do it”, points out the secretary.

With R$47 million exclusively for the cultural segment, prizes range from R$5,000 to R$200,000. Public notices with higher values ​​will include more cultural agents in the execution of a single project, as in the case of festivals, for example. The purpose of these awards is to ensure that the money is distributed to more layers of society and reaches a greater number of direct beneficiaries, fostering the economy as a whole.

The notices include projects in visual arts, handicraft and popular art, audiovisual, women’s art, cultural points, circus, cultural trajectory, popular culture, kalunga and quilombola culture, children and adolescents, dance, promotion of community libraries and museums, festivals and events of arts, human rights, hip-hop, lyrics, theater and music, gastronomy, as well as proposals focused on Goiás traditions and knowledge.