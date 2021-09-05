Departure from Afghanistan: Biden wants US to stop being ‘world police’ and become ‘friendly leader’ | World

The United States’ departure from Afghanistan could be an indication that the United States does not want to be the same as before. In addition to the trauma of leaving Kabul in a hurry, the American president, Joe Biden, now speaks of a broader movement: to stop using its vast military resources to impose American order and values ​​across the planet.

“This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan,” Biden said in a speech on Thursday that, for many, was historic. “It is about ending an era of undertaking major military operations to rebuild other countries,” he said. “Human rights will be at the center of our foreign policy, but the way to do this is not through infinite displacements.” added. “Our strategy has to change,” he stressed.

Benjamin Haddad, director of the Atlantic Council, institute of international relations, classified the speech as “one of the most eloquent repudiations of liberal internationalism by any American president in decades.” For some Americans who like to see their country as a single, invincible superpower, the announcement may come as a shock. For most, however, according to polls, Biden’s turn is likely to be popular.

Where Trump and Biden Agree

From a common sense perspective, Biden’s presidency should be the exact opposite of the government of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. It’s true that since Biden’s inauguration on January 20 of this year, many things have changed: from the decoration of the White House to the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement. But the abandonment of “endless military adventures” – what his critics refer to as the US role as “the world’s policeman” – is something Trump has already advocated.

In relation to Afghanistan, the polls show strong support for the withdrawal of troops (77%, according to a poll by The Washington Post with ABC News), even though Biden is being harshly criticized for the chaotic retreat.