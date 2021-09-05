Deposits and withdrawals of the 6th installment of emergency aid will be made this month

key points This September, Caixa will pay the 6th installment of the aid;

The value varies between R$150 to R$375;

The cashout calendar will be later this month.

As of this month of September, Caixa Econômica Federal begins to carry out the deposits of the 6th installment of Emergency Aid 2021. Benefit is withdrawn according to the beneficiary’s month of birth. It is made according to the final number of the NIS for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

What is the amount paid for Emergency Assistance?

With a variation in the benefit amount due to the composition of the family, if there is only one member, the benefit is R$150 per month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the amount of R$250.

Families that are headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the amount is R$375.

Emergency aid calendar

The payment schedules for beneficiaries of Bolsa Família and the general public are different, as those who are in BF can already start making the withdrawal as soon as the money is made available in an account.

The second, first, receives the credit in an account and can use it through Caixa Tem and must wait for the calendar to make the withdrawal.

Schedule for payment of the sixth installment of Emergency Aid for the general public

Birth month 6th installment January September 21st February September 22 March September 23th April September 24th May september 25th June september 26th July September 28th August September 29th September September 20 October September 1st November October 2nd December October 3rd

Cash Out Calendar for the General Public

Birth month 6th installment January October 4th February october 5th March october 5th April October 6th May october 8th June October 11th July October 13 August October 14 September October 15th October october 18th November october 18th December October 19th

family allowance

Bolsa Família Calendar – extension of 2021 emergency aid

who receives 6th installment NIS end 1 September 17th NIS end 2 September 20 NIS end 3 September 21st NIS end 4 September 22 NIS end 5 September 23th NIS end 6 September 24th NIS end 7 september 27th NIS end 8 September 28th NIS end 9 September 29th NIS end 10 September 30th

Remember that the rule remains the same, the beneficiary receives the most advantageous value since the benefits are not cumulative.

How does the payment through Caixa Tem work?

Those who already have an account at Caixa, nothing changes. Credits will be made to existing accounts and the amounts can be used using the account card or via internet banking and Caixa’s app.

Can I withdraw on the weekend?

Payments are made only during working days, ie during the week. If the payment date falls on a holiday, the money is deposited on the next business day.

However, there is nothing related to withdrawing the money. Beneficiaries can withdraw their amount on weekends at ATMs and even at lotteries. Find out how to withdraw money below.

How to withdraw money?

To withdraw money from the ATM and the lottery, the process is the same:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard. Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button. Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button. Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button. Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button. Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

First, the worker must access their digital savings account in the app;

Afterwards, the user must go to the withdrawal option and inform the amount he wants to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

