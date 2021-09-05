Detonated again! Luísa Sonza becomes the target of criticism in a podcast

Top Stories Cuiabá x Santos live; see where to watch the Brasileirão game on TV and online

Luisa Sonza, this past Thursday (02), he interviewed the Poddelas, talking about his music career, how it was to create the songs and the challenges that came ahead, and little about his personal life.

However, followers followed the interview and noted that Luisa was “very thick” and “closed” which again, Sonza was the target of divided criticism by some internet users. Check out some comments.

Know more: Instagram Globo’s second page ended with Angelica’s glow

Watching Poddelas with LuisaS and what an uncomfortable thing. She was rude all the time. And the girls were super good, they didn’t ask personal, controversial questions. If you don’t want to participate, just don’t accept, you know? — belgots (@belgots) September 2, 2021

I was looking forward to watching luísa on poddelas thinking it would be like virginia which I thought would be horrors and in the end she’s a fun person but my god BORING woman doesn’t yield a subject doesn’t answer right and when she answers it’s just rude jesus — ً (@SADKIDIS) September 2, 2021

Check out: Wesley Safadão’s family fears for Mileide Mihaile in The Farm

My god why did I go to watch the poddelas with luis* s*nza???

I thought the best that the presenters didn’t ask any undue questions just to have views… they only talked about work, they praised her all the time and she just kicked 👉🏼😶 — Dr Barbie addicted to coke and Liz’s dinda (@helydalaryssa) September 3, 2021

About Luísa Sonza at Poddelas: she was very rude to the presenters at times — Hugo (@hugolcs) September 3, 2021

I was watching @luisasonza at Poddelas and it pains me to see how much she is hurt and is afraid to say things because she is always attacked. I hope she really achieves the fullness she seeks and continues to spread her stories through music. — Bruna (@xbrunapedroso) September 3, 2021

The poddelas with Luísa sonza clearly shows her state of mental health. 😶 — 🤠 (@helozyta) September 3, 2021

Don’t miss: Deolane Bezerra rebuts haters’ reviews