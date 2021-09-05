Dinner at Mais Você makes Globo be condemned for humiliation

What could have been just another picture of the More you ended up in process and, now, in conviction against the Globe. The plim plim company is expected to pay 10,000 reais to the accuser, Nicole Cristine Leal de França, who was one of the characters in a story made by the program. Ana Maria Braga in 2019.

In the report, which had the theme of Valentine’s Day, Nicole would receive a romantic dinner as a gift from her boyfriend, Pedro. Everything went well until the surprise – elaborated by the boy and the production of the program – was revealed and the girl was uncomfortable in front of the cameras.

During the recording, Nicole appeared not to have liked her boyfriend’s setup and gave some more direct answers to her partner. This led to a flurry of criticism of the girl by viewers, especially on social networks. This caused her to abandon her personal pages. After that, he opted to sue Globo.

According to information obtained by the TV News website, Nicole’s defense claimed that the edition made by the program boosted the audience’s reactions, as it had flashy artifices, such as anger emojis included in the image. In addition, Ana Maria Braga added whenever she could comments about the girl’s face or the answers she gave her boyfriend.

In the case judged by the 5th Civil Court of the Court of Rio de Janeiro, Nicole initially asked for 50 thousand reais, but at the end of the process it was decided to reduce the penalty. The same site had access to the records, which state that the victim suffered personal and psychological damage after the repercussion of the Mais Você framework.