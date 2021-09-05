Djokovic at the US Open, Boca Juniors on the field and women’s football in Europe; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.

See this Saturday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+

9:30 am

SOCCER

English Women’s Championship: WSL

Everton vs Manchester City

10:50 am

CYCLING

Tour of Spain – Stage 20

11am

SOCCER

3rd England Division

AFC Wimbledon vs Oxford United

11am

ACROSS THE CLOCKS

12h

SNEAKERS

US Open

12h

VOLLEYBALL

European female

Turkey vs Netherlands – 3rd place dispute

12:30 pm

SOCCER

Italian Women’s Championship

Rome x Napoli

12:30 pm

SOCCER

Italian Women’s Championship

Sampdoria x Milan

12:45 pm

GOLF

PGA: Tour Championship

Third Round (Featured Groups & Holes)

13h

FOOTBALL

NCAA

western Michigan x Michigan

13h

FOOTBALL

NCAA

Army vs Georgia State

1:15 pm

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Tenerife x Ponferradine

14h

GOLF

PGA: Tour Championship

Third Round

3pm

VOLLEYBALL

European female

Serbia x Italy – final

3:45 pm

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Colón de Santa Fe x Newell’s Old Boys

16h

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Almeria x Malaga

16h

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Fuenlabrada x Lugo

4:30 pm

FOOTBALL IN THE WORLD

4:30 pm

FOOTBALL

NCAA

West Virginia x Maryland

4:30 pm

AUTOMOBILING

Nascar Xfinity Series

Darlington Step

18h

SOCCER

USL Championship

Sporting KC II x OKC Energy FC

18h

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Platense x San Lorenzo

20h

SOCCER

USL Championship

Charlotte Independence vs Miami FC

20h

SOCCER

USL Championship

Indy Eleven vs Atlanta United FC 2

20h

SOCCER

USL Championship

New York Red Bulls II vs Hartford Athletic

20h

SOCCER

USL League 1

North Carolina FC vs Union Omaha

20h

FOOTBALL

NCAA

Texas Tech x Houston

8:15 pm

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Rosario Central x Boca Juniors

8:30 pm

FOOTBALL

NCAA

Georgia x Clemson

8:30 pm

SOCCER

USL League 1

Ft. Lauderdale CF x Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

21h

FOOTBALL

NCAA

Kent State vs Texas A&M

21h

SOCCER

USL Championship

Memphis 901 FC vs Birmingham Legion FC

21h

SOCCER

USL Championship

RGV FC Toros x Loudoun United FC

9.30 pm

SOCCER

USL Championship

San Antonio FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

22h

SOCCER

USL League 1

North Texas SC vs FC Tucson

22:15

BALL OF THE TURN – BRUNO FRATUS

22:30

SOCCER

USL Championship

New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

23:15

SPORTSCENTER

23:30

FOOTBALL

NCAA

BYU x Arizona