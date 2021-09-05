Djokovic at the US Open, Boca Juniors on the field and women’s football in Europe; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.
CLICK AND FIND OUT HOW TO SUBSCRIBE AND WATCH!
ATP number one, Novak Djokovic will play in the third round of the US Open this Saturday. Looking for a spot in the round of 16, the Serb will face Kei Nishikori, from Japan, in what promises to be a game.
THE ESPN on Star+ transmits absolutely all the courts of the tournament, from 12:00 onwards.
In addition, Boca Juniors takes the field and you see it on ESPN on Star+. At 8:15 pm, the team xeneize will face a very tough confrontation against Rosario Central, which has the center forward scorer Marco Rúben, who recently visited Brazil.
We will also have the premiere of the broadcasts of the FA Women’s Super League, the English Women’s Championship, with one game. Vice-champion last season, Manchester City will debut against Everton, starting at 9:30 am.
And there’s so much more! Cycling Tour of Spain, European Volleyball Final, MLB… Plan to not miss anything!
See this Saturday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+
9:30 am
SOCCER
English Women’s Championship: WSL
Everton vs Manchester City
10:50 am
CYCLING
Tour of Spain – Stage 20
11am
SOCCER
3rd England Division
AFC Wimbledon vs Oxford United
11am
ACROSS THE CLOCKS
12h
SNEAKERS
US Open
12h
VOLLEYBALL
European female
Turkey vs Netherlands – 3rd place dispute
12:30 pm
SOCCER
Italian Women’s Championship
Rome x Napoli
12:30 pm
SOCCER
Italian Women’s Championship
Sampdoria x Milan
12:45 pm
GOLF
PGA: Tour Championship
Third Round (Featured Groups & Holes)
13h
FOOTBALL
NCAA
western Michigan x Michigan
13h
FOOTBALL
NCAA
Army vs Georgia State
1:15 pm
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Tenerife x Ponferradine
14h
GOLF
PGA: Tour Championship
Third Round
3pm
VOLLEYBALL
European female
Serbia x Italy – final
3:45 pm
SOCCER
Argentine Championship
Colón de Santa Fe x Newell’s Old Boys
16h
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Almeria x Malaga
16h
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Fuenlabrada x Lugo
4:30 pm
FOOTBALL IN THE WORLD
4:30 pm
FOOTBALL
NCAA
West Virginia x Maryland
4:30 pm
AUTOMOBILING
Nascar Xfinity Series
Darlington Step
18h
SOCCER
USL Championship
Sporting KC II x OKC Energy FC
18h
SOCCER
Argentine Championship
Platense x San Lorenzo
20h
SOCCER
USL Championship
Charlotte Independence vs Miami FC
20h
SOCCER
USL Championship
Indy Eleven vs Atlanta United FC 2
20h
SOCCER
USL Championship
New York Red Bulls II vs Hartford Athletic
20h
SOCCER
USL League 1
North Carolina FC vs Union Omaha
20h
FOOTBALL
NCAA
Texas Tech x Houston
8:15 pm
SOCCER
Argentine Championship
Rosario Central x Boca Juniors
8:30 pm
FOOTBALL
NCAA
Georgia x Clemson
8:30 pm
SOCCER
USL League 1
Ft. Lauderdale CF x Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
21h
FOOTBALL
NCAA
Kent State vs Texas A&M
21h
SOCCER
USL Championship
Memphis 901 FC vs Birmingham Legion FC
21h
SOCCER
USL Championship
RGV FC Toros x Loudoun United FC
9.30 pm
SOCCER
USL Championship
San Antonio FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
22h
SOCCER
USL League 1
North Texas SC vs FC Tucson
22:15
BALL OF THE TURN – BRUNO FRATUS
22:30
SOCCER
USL Championship
New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
23:15
SPORTSCENTER
23:30
FOOTBALL
NCAA
BYU x Arizona