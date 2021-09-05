Djokovic sweats, but beats ‘customer’ Nishikori for the 17th time in a row and advances to the round of 16

A game worthy of decision marked the Saturday (4) of the US Open. For the third round, Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori faced each other at Arthur Ash Stadium. The No. 1 on the ATP ranking won by 3 sets to 1, split 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and advanced to the Grand Slam round of 16.

Historically, the confrontation has been largely dominated by the Serb. Altogether, there are 17 wins for Djoko, being 16 in a row, against just two for the Japanese. However, the Asian tennis player did not make life easier for the number 1 in the world.

In the first set, Nishikori wins in the tie break. The Serb started drawing and confirmed the service. But, the Japanese then came to open 4-2, breaking the Serb’s serve in the 3rd game.

From then on, the match returned to balance, Djokovic tied at 4-4 and the game moved up to 6-6. In the tie break, Nishikori won by 6-4 and closed the first set.

In the second set, Djokovic dominated and tied the match. The Serb left behind, but confirmed the serve and then, with a spectacular point to close the game, confirmed the break in service, essential for the victory on the set.

With that, ample advantage, the world number 1 continued to do well and, in the 9th game, confirmed another service break against Nishikori and finished 6-3.

Nishikori clearly felt the rhythm and couldn’t keep up with the world number 1, who slaughtered the Japanese in the end to close the game.

In the round of 16 of the US Open, Novak Djokovic will face whoever passes the confrontation between the Russian Aslan Karatsev and the American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic is four wins away from winning his 21st Grand Slam title, beating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and becoming the record holder for this historic brand.

In addition, he aims to be the first man since Rod Laver, in 1969, to win all four Grand Slam titles in the same year.