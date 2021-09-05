Does silicone hinder breastfeeding? doctors comment

Since the birth of the baby, which took place in July this year, businesswoman Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, has commented with followers that the breastfeeding process of her son Cris, the result of her relationship with presenter Fred, has been challenging. This week, the influencer used her Instagram Stories to comment on the matter. According to her, the pain and difficulty in breastfeeding they can be related to the use of silicone implants.

“It’s a piece inside your breast, squeezing the ducts (where the milk is extracted). My obstetrician said that there is a chance, yes, that the silicone interferes, but no doctor warned me of this at the time of the surgery,” he said. To understand if the silicone prosthesis can actually interfere with breastfeeding, universe consulted specialist doctors.

“Complications are rare, but they can happen”

Mariana Rosário, gynecologist and breast cancer specialist, explains that silicone, by itself, does not interfere with the mammary glands – which can reduce milk production and compromise breastfeeding is the technique used during the implant placement surgery.

“If they are placed behind the gland, this will hardly impact the milk. But if the incision is made through the areola, the cut can damage some ducts, which are the ‘pipes’ that carry the milk from the gland to the nipple”, details.

According to the doctor, another procedure that makes it difficult and can prevent breastfeeding is breast reduction. “If the patient undergoes the reduction and then immediately puts on the silicone, to provide support and balance, this can cause her to lose the ability to breastfeed”, he warns.

Fernando Amato, plastic surgeon, explains that there are different ways to place the prosthesis inside the breasts and that the cuts can be made in different regions. What determines the choice of doctor? Both your assessment of what would be best and safest, as well as the expectations of each patient.

“Some types of surgery involve more manipulation of the breast tissue, which can compromise ducts that are important for breastfeeding. For example, some women look for that more artificial and rounded breast shape, which is marked. In some cases, to get there for this result, it is necessary to resect a part of the tissue”.

The important thing, emphasizes the doctor, is that the professional responsible for the surgery explains, before performing the procedure, the possible consequences of the chosen method.

“It is our role to guide the patient according to their choices. If a woman comes to the office wanting to enlarge her breasts at the same time as she is trying to get pregnant, for example, I ask her to give priority to pregnancy and breastfeeding and to leave the surgery for later, so that one does not impede the other”, he says.

Fernando also emphasizes that this type of complication is not the rule. “Most of the time, patients with silicone breastfeed normally”, he opines. The mastologist Mariana follows the same line of reasoning: “Biologically, the prosthesis does not ‘squeeze’ the duct. What can happen are injuries resulting from the surgery. However, if the method chosen was the retroglandular, it does not interfere: the breast remains equal, as if nothing had been done,” he concludes.