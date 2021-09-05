Drake releases new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’; listen tracks

For more than a decade, Drake and Kanye West have been locked in a battle at the top of hip-hop’s list — occasional collaborators turned to friendly competitors who turned to bitter rivals, and sometimes all three at the same time.

However, rarely have the two generation-defining stars intertwined their musical fates as closely as this week, when they released much-anticipated and delayed albums five days apart, with very different release strategies.

Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s sixth studio album, was released this Friday, 3rd, after a series of teases and promotional singles. The album, which was slated to come out in January, features 21 tracks and a large complement of guest stars, including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

West’s tenth album, Donda, arrived on Sunday with considerably more friction, which may have only fueled his hype. Originally slated for July 2020, the 27-track disc followed three audition events during which West performed the work; staged a mock wedding ceremony with former Kim Kardashian West; hosted polarizing guests like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson; and refused to speak.

Donda has its own superstar guest bank, including Weeknd, Pop Smoke and Roddy Rich. A few, like Scott, Lil Baby, Jay-Z and Young Thug, appear on both LPs. (Few women appear in both releases.)

Its stuffed track lists have become an industry standard strategy for maximizing streams and could be a key weapon in the stoppage contest between Donda and Certified Lover Boy.