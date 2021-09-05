Dream come true? Rafael submits a counterproposal to Botafogo with small salary adjustments and must sign a contract until 2023 | Botafogo



Rafael is a declared Botafogo native and dreams of wearing Glorioso’s shirt – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 09/04/2021 15:58

Rio – At the end of the night of last Friday (3), Botafogo made a proposal to sign right-back Rafael, ex-Manchester United, Lyon, and declared supporter of the club. The player, however, sent a counterproposal with small salary adjustments and the value of gloves, but something that does not escape the financial reality of Alvinegro. The information is from journalist Thiago Franklin.

Botafogo made a proposal for gloves (signature award) at a value well below R$ 1 million, the amount initially requested to settle the negotiation. As the new proposal sent by the attacker is considered still well below the initial value, the conversations can evolve considerably in the next hours and everything indicates a happy ending for both parties.

That’s because Rafael has been showing all his affection for the institution and the desire, according to the athlete, to fulfill a childhood dream. Last Wednesday (1), the right-back who recently split from Istanbul Baakehir, from Turkey, stirred up social media with cryptic posts and using references from the lone star club.

The player must sign a bond with Botafogo until 2023 and would be expected already for the Serie B dispute.