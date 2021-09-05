Duna receives an 8-minute applause for his debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival – Film News

Long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic book, Duna de Denis Villeneuve hits theaters in Brazil in October.

Duna is one of the most anticipated films by audiences in 2021 and received an 8-minute ovation of applause during its world premiere this Friday (3rd) at the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival – where the film is one of the great highlights from the 2021 selection. Duna does not participate in the dispute for the Golden Lion in Vezena, but it was officially released on the Lido, which has a selection of films much awaited by critics and, of course, by the public.

Director Chloé Zhao – who is a member of the festival’s jury this year – was among those present at the screening and greeted Dune director Denis Villeneuve with a big hug during the applause in the audience, calling the film “Fantastic!”. After two much-talked press screenings, Dune’s grand world premiere brought Villeneuve and his cast full of movie stars to the Venice red carpet like Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Chen Chang.

Early reviews praise Dune’s impressive visuals, but point to problems in her narrative

With its world premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the first reviews of Dune came out, which were divisive among some of the specialized critics. Some reviews point out that the film is the greatest cinematic epic since The Lord of the Rings, underscoring its impressive visuals, while others say it’s a major disappointment in terms of storytelling. But everyone agrees that Duna is great in every way. Check out some of the top opinions:

“For science fiction devotees, especially those who have long revered Frank Herbert’s dense book… Dune de Villeneuve is the adaptation you’ve always dreamed of,” he said. Ben Travis, from Empire Magazine. “The film redefines the word epic for film and film in a way not seen since the Lord of the Rings movies,” he wrote Borys Kit, from the Hollywood Reporter. “Like many of Villeneuve’s works, it may seem cold, but it has its heart in Rebecca Ferguson, who is a standout,” he said.

David Ehrlich from IndieWire called Dune “a huge disappointment”: “Dune only resembles a dream because it cuts on a note so flat and unresolved you can’t believe someone would have chosen it on purpose,” he said of the film’s abrupt ending . For Owen Gleiberman from Variety, “Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation has a majestic vastness, and most of it really makes sense, but it’s a world-building act that takes the breath away from storytelling.”

What is Dune’s story?

In Dune, we follow the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and talented young man who was born to have a great destiny beyond his imagination. He must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe, called Dune, to secure the future of his family and people. As malevolent forces start a conflict over melange – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Based on Frank Herbert’s classic book of the same name.

With Dune’s ovation in Venice, Denis Villeneuve said the second part of the film could be shot in 2022 if it gets the green light from the studio. “If there’s excitement and the movie gets the green light sooner or later, I’d say I’ll be ready to shoot in 2022 for sure… I’m ready to go and I’ll say I’m ready to bring it to the screen ASAP , but with the first movie I really had time to make sure it was exactly the way I wanted it and I would love to have the same feeling when I do the second part, so that will be the priority. Quality will be the priority”, he said.

Dune officially premieres in Brazilian cinemas on October 21, one day before the United States.

