Emergency assistance canceled for those who do not follow these rules!

O emergency aid began to be made possible by the Federal Government in April 2020 and, since then, it has been extended and reissued. The current version was approved in four installments with varying amounts, but gained an extension that will last until the month of october 2021.

This year, the benefit pays installments of R$150 for citizens who live alone, R$250 for representatives of family groups and R$375 for single mothers who are heads of single-parent families.

Which are visibly lower than the 2020 offer, which was R$600 and R$300, with a double quota of R$1,200 and R$600 for mothers who live alone with their children.

However, this adequacy in the values ​​offered by the emergency aid it was necessary to fit the program into the 2021 Budget, and thus not leave these families in a situation of social vulnerability completely helpless. However, the eligibility and ineligibility rules to receive the benefit remain the same. Look!

Cancellation of emergency aid

Beneficiaries can have the emergency aid canceled if they fit the circumstances presented. In general, the main reasons that can result in this sanction are:

Citizen hired with a formal contract while receiving the benefit;

Citizens who receive unemployment insurance, social security benefits or assistance from the Federal Government;

Death of the beneficiary;

Receipt of pension;

Recipient’s arrest; and

Military or middle class applicants.

On the other hand, they are entitled to receive the emergency aid 2021, the beneficiaries approved still in the initial stage in 2020, which are:

Unemployed;

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI);

Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família;

Informal workers;

Low-income citizens registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) of the Federal Government.

Who is not entitled to emergency assistance

Workers with a formal contract;

INSS policyholders or some other federal income transfer program;

Medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and similar;

Persons under the age of 18, except teenage mothers;

Prisoners;

Who had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2019;

Anyone who had possession or ownership of assets or rights, as well as bare land, in the total amount or greater than R$300,000 until December 2019;

Who received exempt, non-taxable income or taxed exclusively at source above BRL 40 thousand in 2019.

