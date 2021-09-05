Enderson changes Botafogo’s scenario in Serie B, and the club sees crisis move away – 05/09/2021

If any popular phrase can translate Botafogo’s moment, it is the “changed from water to wine”. Alvinegro saw the scenario change drastically after the arrival of Enderson Moreira and the team became more and more firm in the fight to return to the first division. Before, just in the middle of the table, General Severiano’s team starts to want to appear, even in the Coritiba leader’s rearview mirror.

Yesterday’s victory (4), over Remo, left the team, even if momentarily, in third place — it has the same number of points as Goiás, who enters the field tomorrow (6) against Cruzeiro — and five points behind from the top of the table, a situation that about a month and a half ago seemed unlikely.

By mid-July, the club was boiling. With a performance below expectations on the field, criticism and protests from the fans were aimed at the coaching staff and the board. It was at this juncture that the resignation of coach Marcelo Chamusca was announced, after 10 games in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals and 43.3% success.

At the time, the first option was Lisca, but talks did not move forward and the summit encountered some obstacles in the market. Within a week of Chamusca’s departure, Enderson was announced. The name was not unanimous right away, but the fact is that, in the same 10 matches in charge – completed yesterday -, the use jumped to 83.3%, with eight wins, one draw and one defeat.

“We have to value the athletes who are here. Until recently, perhaps, we couldn’t even think about this G4. Now, our difficulty will be even greater. If it was difficult to arrive, it will be even more difficult to remain”, said the coach, after the triumph about Rowing.

Given his performance on the field, the crisis on the part of General Severiano, little by little, seems to be receding. Behind the scenes, the club is still in the market looking for reinforcements and has advanced talks with Rafael, ex-Manchester United.