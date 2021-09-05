Ending the engagement of Fernando Zor and Maiara, of the duo with Maraisa – Famous

Fernando Zor and Maiara (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Saturday (04/09), Fernando Zor and mahara, from the sertaneja duo with marisa, ended the engagement, according to the column of Leo Dias, metropolises. The musician would have been seen without a ring, while the couple travels to the United States. According to the report, sources close to the couple confirmed the termination.

Fernando asked the artist in marriage during a parachute jump, held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in February. However, according to the columnist Fabia Oliveira, The day, the couple was already facing a relationship crisis and had a serious disagreement during the trip to the United States, which is still going on.

During the last month, Zor would have been seen without the alliance when congratulating Zeze di Camargo in your birthday. In October, they both have a show together at country villa, in Sao Paulo. The couple took up the romance in April 2019, after being spotted together on a few occasions. The relationship suffered with some comings and goings, but they were stabilized since October of last year.

It is worth remembering that in this last month, both simulated a wedding, during a live in a June party.