Enrique Iglesias reveals with Ricky Martin during live | Music | Online Diary

Enrique Iglesias, 46, announced on Friday that he will put an end to his 20-year career. The Spanish singer said he will release the last album of his career with the suggestive name of “Final” on September 17th.

In live with singers Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra, Iglesias said that he won’t stop making music, but that he “will do different”. “I’m at that moment in my life, at that chapter in my life, which I think is the right time to stop,” he said.

Ricky and Yatra will participate in Iglesias’ farewell tour, which promised an unforgettable tour for fans. He published an excerpt from the live on Instagram that talks about the end of his career.

“Thank you Ricky Martin Sebastian Yatra for the great chat and especially thanks to all my fans! You guys are the best! See you soon. We promise you an unforgettable tour,” wrote Iglesias on Instagram.

The Spanish singer has 20 years of career and 11 albums in English and Spanish. He has won three Latin Grammys, two Billboard Awards and two EMA (MTV Europe Music Awards).

Iglesias has become one of the most popular artists in Latin America and in the US Latin market. He received the title of King of Latin Pop on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.