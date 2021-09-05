Erik Cardoso wins 100m in 10s01, second best time of a Brazilian – 09/04/2021

The athlete Erik Felipe Cardoso ran 100m in 10.01 seconds and won the category this Saturday (4), in the Brazilian Athletics Championship Under-23. With that time, he achieved the second best mark in this race in South America. Robson Caetano broke the South American record in 1988, when he ran 100 in 10 seconds.

One of the great factors for Erik’s good result was nature. During the race, the wind was in favor of the runners and with an average speed of 2.0 m/s.

“I didn’t think it would come out those 10 seconds low. God surprised me. It was a surprise really,” he said after the win.

Athlete from Sesi (SP), Erik already had the best mark of a Brazilian in the 100m with 10s30, and considerably improved his personal mark on this first day of the Brazilian Athletics Championship Sub-23.

Currently, Erik is also one of the fastest in the 200m, category that occupies the third place. For Darci Ferreira, the athlete’s coach, he has the potential to run faster than ten seconds.

“O Erik is an athlete to run under-10. We really believe in its potential and the result now only consolidates the support we have from SESI in our daily lives. This brand of him is the result of the work of years. We believe in the daily lives of each athlete and each professional who works with him,” he said. Darci.

Born in Piracicaba, São Paulo, the sprinter is 21 years old and is already emerging as a big name in Brazilian athletics. In 2019, at just 19 years of age, he participated in the South American Adult from Lima, where he was part of the starting team for the 4×100 m relay. Brazil won silver that year.

The Brazilian Sub-Athletics Championship23 serves as a qualifier for the category’s South American, which will be played next month in Georgetown.