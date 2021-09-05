Error in the list of approved at UFPR: Regulation of vacancies prohibits that 31 students removed from the list are absorbed, says dean | education

The rector of the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), Ricardo Marcelo da Fonseca, said on Friday (3) that there is no “formal and legal” possibility for the 31 students who were removed from the approved list after a correction in the result college entrance exams are absorbed by the courses.

The first pass list was released on Tuesday afternoon (31st), and the correction was published on Wednesday night (1). According to UFPR, the first disclosure did not consider the change of grades after appeals on the essay test for the entrance exam.

According to Ricardo Marcelo, initially, the university intended to integrate the students, but the UFPR Attorney and the Ministry of Education (MEC) informed that the solution was not possible.

According to him, the internal regulation for the expansion of places at universities, especially for medical courses, is very restrictive.

“With regard to the medical course, which was the one that suffered most from this situation, there is even a 2018 MEC ordinance that prohibits the creation of courses and expansion of vacancies. So from a formal and legal point of view, it was impossible for us, although it was what we had intended from the beginning, to expand internal vacancies to accommodate all these students,” he said.

31 candidates who were listed as approved in the first release lost their vacancy

The dean said that he learned of the problem four hours after the first release of the result and that, given the impossibility of absorbing the students, “there was no alternative” but to change the list the next day.

According to Fonseca, in the 30-hour period between the release of the two lists, the university was seeing all the possibilities for solving the case.

Most of the names replaced were on the medical school’s pass list. See below:

Medicine (Curitiba): 21 names

Medicine (Toledo): 4 names

Right (morning): 2 names

Dentistry (Curitiba): 1 name

Physiotherapy (Curitiba): 1 name

Biomedicine (Curitiba): 1 name

Veterinary Medicine (Curitiba): 1 name

The team from the Núcleo de Concursos and others responsible for the university entrance exam was retained. The dean commented that he believes that the damage caused to students removed from the list should be reduced as new complementary calls are made.

“It’s a serious problem. Nobody is unaware of the drama of these people. I don’t want to diminish that. Our apologies are sincere. I’m hopeful that this regrettable error is effectively alleviated with the complementary calls. I say this by the complementary call numbers of previous years,” he said .

Previously scheduled for September 9, the list of those approved was published on Tuesday (31). That’s because, according to UFPR, the objective was to facilitate the process so that freshmen could complete procedures by the beginning of the school year. Due to the pandemic, the institution even held a virtual mud bath at the time of disclosure. Students who were removed from the approved list participated in the celebration.

Explanation for the rectification

UFPR says that “punctual failure” caused errors in the disclosure of the entrance exam results

According to a note released by UFPR, the rectification of the list of approved candidates was made after the institution identified a failure “in the processing of results”.

According to the university, the error meant that the system did not compute the adjustments in the grades of 467 candidates who filed an appeal in relation to the correction of the wording and had the request accepted by the board.

Check the corrected list

According to Alexandre Trovon, professor and head of the UFPR’s Contests Center, the reason for the failure was the adjustment suffered because of the application of the tests in a single phase, due to the pandemic scenario.

UFPR informed that it only noticed the incorrect process after the disclosure of the result.

‘There was no other alternative but to correct the grades’, says coordinator of the Núcleo de Contests

According to the university, a commission of inquiry was set up to investigate the error. Alexandre Trovon also stated that the university regrets what happened, which he said was a “one-off error”.

The individual performance of students was released on the 1st, and the academic registration for those who passed takes place until the 8th of September.

Gabriel even shaved his hair to celebrate approval

For Gabriel Zimermann, 20 years old, the joy of his dream come true of passing the entrance exam for medicine at UFPR was transformed into disappointment.

After nearly four years of trying to pass the course, the young man even got together with family and friends to celebrate his victory and also have a traditional hair shave.

“I opened and reopened about five times [a lista] to be sure. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know what to think. […] It was the whole night without being able to sleep, I was really sad”, he said.

‘I’d rather not have gone straight than they let plans be made,’ said student removed from the approved list