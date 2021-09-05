Error in UFPR’s list: ‘Indescribable frustration’, says young man who canceled enrollment at another university and ran out of vacancies | West and Southwest

From passing medicine at two universities to the frustration of not having any more vacancies. That’s how Lucas Schreder, aged 20, felt when he saw that his name had been replaced on the list of candidates at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), on Wednesday night (1st).

In the 30-hour interval between the disclosure of the first approved list, in which he was, and the correction of the result, Lucas canceled his enrollment at the Federal University of Pampa, in Uruguaiana, in Rio Grande do Sul.

31 names were replaced with the fix. According to UFPR, the first disclosure did not consider the change of grades after appeals on the essay test for the entrance exam.

“It’s an indescribable feeling of frustration. They could have dropped a grade earlier or said the result was being revised. That’s what makes me most frustrated,” said the student.

Lucas Shreider, 20, canceled enrollment at another university after seeing his name among those approved at UFPR

The dean of UFPR, Ricardo Marcelo da Fonseca, said that he learned of the problem on Tuesday (31), the day of the first disclosure of those approved, but that the university, initially, was evaluating the possibility of integrating the 31 students.

Given the “formal and legal” impossibility of absorbing students, according to Ricardo Marcelo, the correction was published.

Students from seven courses were replaced:

Medicine (Curitiba): 21 names

21 names Medicine (Toledo): 4 names

4 names Right (morning): 2 names

2 names Dentistry (Curitiba): 1 name

1 name Physiotherapy (Curitiba): 1 name

1 name Biomedicine (Curitiba): 1 name

1 name Veterinary Medicine (Curitiba): 1 name

Lucas, who has been studying since 2018 to pass in medicine, said he saw that his name was among the four removed from the list of approved for the course at the Toledo campus, in western Paraná, when he tried to update the institution’s website to see if the guidelines of registration had been entered in the portal.

Lucas was approved for the medical course, in Toledo

“I spent the whole day anxious. I wanted to enter the enrollment process as soon as possible. That’s why I wanted to resolve my issue with the other university I had attended,” he said.

He requested a cancellation the morning after the first release of the result, on the same day the university published the correction.

“I even waited a while to gather the necessary documents. But as I thought it was approved, I asked for a cancellation in order to enroll in UFPR,” he said.

The student stated that, with the change in grades, he became the third in line for a place.

“UFPR has always been my priority. But how is my head while waiting for new calls?”, asks the young man.

The university said it regrets what happened, and recommends that students pay attention to the complementary calls for the entrance exam.

“I am hopeful that this regrettable error will be effectively alleviated with the complementary calls. I say this by the numbers of the complementary calls from previous years”, said the dean of UFPR.

Explanation for the rectification

Previously scheduled for September 9, the list of those approved was published on Tuesday (31). That’s because, according to UFPR, the objective was to facilitate the process so that freshmen could complete procedures by the beginning of the school year.

Due to the pandemic, the institution even held a virtual mud bath at the time of disclosure. Students who were removed from the approved list participated in the celebration.

According to a note released by UFPR, the rectification of the list of approved candidates was made after the institution identified a failure “in the processing of results”.

According to the university, the error meant that the system did not compute the adjustments in the grades of 467 candidates who filed an appeal in relation to the correction of the wording and had the request accepted by the board.

According to Alexandre Trovon, professor and head of the UFPR’s Contests Center, the reason for the failure was the adjustment suffered because of the application of the tests in a single phase, due to the pandemic scenario.

UFPR informed that it only noticed the incorrect process after the disclosure of the result.

