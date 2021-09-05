Espírito Santo is the 1st state to buy Coronavac from Butantan, and doses will be concentrated in adults – 09/04/2021 – Panel

Espírito Santo, administered by Renato Casagrande (PSB), is the first state to buy vaccine doses from Butantan. The opportunity arose with the end of the commitment to deliver doses by the institute to the federal government, scheduled for the end of September (Butantan plans to deliver the entire amount agreed by the second half of the month).

The state purchased 500,000 doses of Coronavac. The immunizers will be used in the population aged 18 and over, releasing the doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca sent by the federal government for priority application in those over 70 and adolescents.

The Ministry of Health decided to apply a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines to elderly people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed, as of September 15, using preferably immunizing agents from Pfizer or AstraZeneca, excluding Coronavac so far.

The reduction in the protective capacity of vaccines has already been verified for all types of immunizing agents, but it is much more accentuated in vaccines with inactivated virus, as is the case with Coronavac. Therefore, experts have recommended the application of vaccines of this type in adults, who have a greater increase in the rate of neutralizing antibodies.

as showed the sheet, the decision of the ministry is supported by the scientific community.

In São Paulo, however, the state governor, João Doria (PSDB), has defended the use of any immunizing agent that is available at the time of application of the booster dose.

The application of an additional dose in people over 90 years old starts in São Paulo next Monday (6).