Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin and all B3 assets as the best investment of the last 30 days

The cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) was the investment with the best performance in the month of August, among all the assets available on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3.

According to a survey carried out by Yubb, the country’s investment seeker, ranking with more than 20 most popular investment options, between fixed and variable income, Ethereum was in the lead, with an appreciation of 34.90%, and Bitcoin (BTC) in second place, with 14.26%.

Check out the complete ranking:

Investment Profitability Ethereum 34.90% Bitcoin 14.26% BDRX 2.28% IVVB11 (S&P 500) 1.46% IPCA-15 0.89% IGPM 0.66% old savings 0.50% middle bank CDB 0.49% CDI 0.41% Selic Treasure 0.39% CDB large bank 0.33% new savings 0.24% DIVI -0.50% Dollar -1.21% Pre-fixed Treasure -1.50% Gold -1.81% Ibovespa -2.48% IFIX -2.63% Pre-fixed treasury with interest -3.24% IPCA treasury with interest -3.49% SMLL -3.82% IPCA Treasury -4.20%

“Cryptoactives continue to be at the top of the best performances, with Ethereum and Bitcoin having profitability quite separate from other assets in the month. After these cryptocurrencies came investments abroad with positive profitability of IVVB11 and BDRX, which shows the importance of diversifying locally and having part of the assets tied to the American economy”, explains Bernardo Pascowitch, founder of Yubb.⠀

For the expert, inflation remains the villain of investors, as both IPCA and IGPM were above local investments, and having a profitability below inflation means losing purchasing power. Another type of investment that should be looked at carefully is fixed income.

“Although many people return to talking about fixed income investments with the rise in interest rates, the profitability of government bonds and other assets was below inflation. because of the political situation. In short, diversification has never been so essential for the Brazilian investor”, concludes Pascowitch.

cryptocurrencies

In August, in the cryptoactives market, the period also brought historic highs for some of the main altcoins, in addition to Ethereum and Bitcoin, such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Axie Infinity (AXS), among others, which saw their prices soar with the growth of adoption of their solutions and developments on their respective platforms.

However, although Bitcoin is still the main price catalyst for the cryptocurrency market, the BTC’s appreciation nit was not the biggest in the period, even being very far from the rise of some cryptocurrencies.

A survey of Charlie Billello, founder of Compound Capital Advisors, showed that ahead of the BTC, in terms of valuation in August, are cryptocurrencies Support (SPRT), Solana (SUN), Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), among others that appreciation from 30% to 290%, demonstrating that the altcoin market offers great investment opportunities.

For the Brazilian Marco Castellari, CEO of Brasil Bitcoin, the month of August showed the strength of the market for altcoins and the power of Bitcoin to be a beacon for the entire cryptocurrency market.

“The month of August was very positive for cryptocurrencies, we saw a strong increase of almost 20% in Bitcoin. The highlight goes to Solana, a cryptocurrency that is diving headfirst into the world of NFTs, DEX and smart contracts and rose by almost 300 % with the increase in institutional demand, shaking the throne that today belongs to Ethereum.”, he said.

