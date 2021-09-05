Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brasil when he returns from vacation and finds out he was fired – E-mails

Journalist Evaristo Costa, who left CNN in September Photo: Instagram/@evaristocostaficial

Fired over the phone during a call he made himself. Thats how Evaristo Costa learned that he would no longer be part of the team at CNN Brazil.

The journalist shared the information with the more than seven million followers he has on Instagram this Friday night.

“The father is ON. Since the 1st of September I found out that I am no longer part of CNN”, began the text next to the photo in which he appears smiling in the station’s studio.

The image, in black and white, appears ‘cracked’, symbolizing the breach of contract.

Evaristo Costa explained how he received the news of the resignation, in a surprising way. “Yes, I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new programming call, I noticed the lack of my program. interest in my services,” he said.

The journalist reported that he is still recovering from the shock. “It’s the game! ‘Your will be done’ When I recover from what happened, I’ll give you the details that are still being worked out. Free on the track,” he concluded.

In August 2019, the journalist was hired by CNN Brasil. “I had no intention of going back to TV,” he declared at the time.

Evaristo Costa was, for many years, one of the anchors of the Newspaper Today, at TV Globo, alongside Sandra Annenberg. In July 2017, he decided to leave television to live in London with his family.

Reasons why Evaristo Costa will be missed

Evaristo and the papaya "Do you like papaya Sandra?" "I love it, like every morning…", her colleague replied, when Eva extended her arm in greeting. "One hand here!" Yes, he had the courage to make the classic papaya joke on national television! Photo: Reproduction of scene from 'Jornal Hoje' / TV Globo

vuvuzela During the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Evaristo had the courage to blow a vuvuzela during the newspaper, alongside Sandra Annenberg. The moment became a meme and won several 'remixes' made by fans on YouTube! Photo: Reproduction of scene from 'Jornal Hoje' (2010) / TV Globo

jokes After showing a report about a little dog who was a regular 'goer' at a church, Sandra raised the ball: "But Evaristo knows why she doesn't miss a mass, right?" Evaristo promptly replied: "I know, because the door is open!" Photo: Luciana Prezia / Estadão

jokes During the screening of 'SPTV – 1st Edition', presenter Gloria Vanique called Evaristo into the studio of 'Jornal Hoje', to give a preview of the news that would be presented on the day. The journalist spoke of serious news, such as the Raça Negra band bus accident, a mayor accused of abusing children and the research that indicated that Brazilians took over-the-counter medications and… suddenly, a laugh from the presenter, who was out of breath from the beginning of her participation: "I'm sorry, huh, Gloria! I came running! I need to tell you, otherwise people will think I'm sick!" Photo: Reproduction of scene from 'SPTV – 1st Edition' / TV Globo

a man of vision "Do you see straight, Sandra?"; "More or less, I wear a lens," replied the presenter. In the sequence, Evaristo got a little confused: "The professor… The reporter profession… Sorry, you're going… Who doesn't see very well, right…". "It's you!" Sandra joked. Then she tried to fix it: "Let's talk about the weather map?" Afterwards, the games involving the theme 'vision' and Eva's difficulties in reading the text continued to be made with the woman of the time at the time, Rosana Jatobá Photo: Vinicius Nakashima / Estadão

X Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brasil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brazil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired X

Reading encourager Through Twitter, the presenter organized a virtual 'reading club', in which part of his followers would borrow some of his books to read for free! The initiative, however, came to an end a few months later; read more here Photo: Twitter / @evaristocosta

X Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brasil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brazil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired X

people like us Who has never been disappointed in having to work on that break you've been planning for so long? And post a bugle on the company on your profile followed by millions of people? Only Evaristo, really! Photo: Instagram / @evaristocostaoficial

keep promises Have you ever seen a presenter agree with an internet user what they would say at the end of their presentation? Well, Evaristo has already done that! read more here Photo: Zé Paulo Cardeal / Globo

X Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brasil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brazil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired X

X Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brasil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired Evaristo Costa calls CNN Brazil when he comes back from vacation and finds out he was fired X

