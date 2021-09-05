Evaristo Costa receives support from famous people after discovering on television that he was fired from CNN

Presenter said on Friday, 3, that he called the company after realizing that his program was not on the network’s grid: ‘It’s the game’

Reproduction / Instagram Evaristo Costa With the announcement of the resignation, the presenter received messages from fans, friends and colleagues, outraged by the dismissal



the journalist Evaristo Costa announced this Friday, 3, that it is no longer part of the staff of the CNN. In a publication on social networks, the presenter said he had discovered that he had been fired by television. “I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new programming call, I noticed my show was missing. I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s the game!”, said the presenter on social networks. Evaristo said he will give “details that are being worked out” when he has recovered. “Free on the track”, he added. With the announcement of resignation, the presenter received messages from fans, friends and colleagues, who were outraged by the way he discovered the disconnection. “What a lack of respect for you! But without a doubt you deserve more Evaristo! It’s yours!”, wrote the actress Fernanda Paes Leme.

“Very disrespectful. But you’re going to do something much better. God closes a door and opens two windows,” he said. Titian Pine. “Eva my friend, don’t let yourself be shaken, because a talented guy with good character like you will always have space on television”, reinforced the Rodrigo Faro. “Stations still need to learn to turn off their employees. It’s very crazy… I say so”, said the global Marcos Mion. In response to the new Caldeirão presenter, Evaristo said that he always respects people, so when he doesn’t, he feels “outraged”. While some followers were indignant and wished the presenter for strength, other colleagues asked for his return to the Globe. “Back to plim plim! I loved you in the newspaper”, he said Marina Ruy Barbosa, actress of the broadcaster. Evaristo Costa has been on CNN Brazil since June 2019. In May of this year, CNN premiered the Original Series program, then presented by him. The journalist left Globo in 2017, after 17 years.