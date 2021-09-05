Even with the game uniform: Palmeiras simulates an official match in training in the arena | palm trees

Abel Ferreira led a different training session this Saturday morning. The Palmeiras coach took the players to Allianz Parque for an activity simulating an official match, with an arbitration team, two periods of 45 minutes and even a game uniform.
The technical committee made the choice to simulate as much as possible the intensity and concentration of a match, since Verdão will only return to play on the 12th, against Flamengo, by Brasileirão.
More news from Palmeiras:
+ Felipe Melo recalls drama against River Plate
+ Understand how Abel works the psychological part
Felipe Melo and Rony compete in Palmeiras’ training game at Allianz Parque — Photo: Cesar Greco
Without Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who are playing in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the players were divided as follows:
- Green team: Jailson; Mayke, Felipe Melo, Luan and Victor Luís (Marcos Rocha); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Willian and Luiz Adriano;
- White team: Mateus Oliveira; Breno Lopes, Danilo Barbosa (Michel), Kuscevic and Renan; Matheus Fernandes, Patrick de Paula and Dudu (Raphael Veiga); Ron, Wesley and Deyverson.
Palmeiras players compete in a training game at Allianz Parque — Photo: Cesar Greco
The activity ended with the victory of the white team by 4-2 – Deyverson, Patrick de Paula (from foul), Kuscevic and Rony scored the goals of the victorious team, while Gustavo Scarpa and Luiz Adriano cashed in.
Gustavo Scarpa and Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, compete in the training game at Allianz Parque — Photo: Cesar Greco
Jorge, still undergoing physical reconditioning, stayed at the Soccer Academy to work with the Health and Performance Center.
Abel Ferreira gave the players time off this Sunday, and the delegation will re-present itself on Monday afternoon.
The duel with Flamengo is valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão and is scheduled for another Sunday, the 12th, at 4 pm (GMT), also at Allianz Parque.
Palmeiras players compete in a training game at Allianz Parque — Photo: Cesar Greco
+ CLICK HERE and read all the news from Palmeiras