Ex-BBB dies in São Paulo | Fabia Oliveira



Josy Oliveira – Reproduction

Posted 05/09/2021 13:32 | Updated 09/05/2021 2:39 PM

Former BBC singer Josy Oliveira died in São Paulo from complications from head surgery. The information is already circulating on social networks after the newspaper from Juiz de Fora, hometown of the sister of the ninth edition of Globo’s reality show. According to information from the ‘Juiz de Fora Depression’ page on Facebook. Josy, 43, suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this year and was being prepared for surgery, which happened, but she couldn’t resist. She had a degree in Psychology, but had been dedicating herself to a singing career and even released an album.

Tallia Sobral, councilor elected by the PSOL of Juiz de Fora also lamented the death of Josy Oliveira on Twitter. “What sad news! I just found out about the death of Josy Oliveira. She was part of our LGBT life at People, she was our singer on Sundays and always very welcoming. I fondly keep an autographed CD. A hug from family and friends! “, he wrote.