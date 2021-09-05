Expert recommends six books to read and not lose your Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies in a ransomware attack

Ransomware is malicious code created with the intention of encrypting and preventing access to information stored in data systems. Cybercriminals use this ploy to force victims to pay a ransom in cryptocurrencies to regain access to lost data.

But ransomware attacks too can trigger other hacker attacks such as malware that, by various techniques, steal Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptoactives.

Only in the last year, 37% of the world’s largest companies have been victims of ransomware attacks, according to a report by the IDC (International Data Corporation).

the pandemic and the exponential increase of the home office increase the vulnerabilities and, consequently, ransomware attacks on companies and people around the world.

With this in mind, the team at the Instituto Daryus de Ensino Superior Paulista – IDESP, a reference school in the areas of technology and administrative management for postgraduate and MBA courses, listed six books on ransomware, which teach the best measures to take against this problem.. Check out the full list:

1 – Ransomware: Defending Itself from Digital Extortion

Published in 2017, the book “Ransomware: Defending Itself from Digital Extortion”, by authors Allan Liska and Timothy Gallo, highlights in a practical way how this type of attack works, how it has evolved in recent years, how to protect itself from them and the main objective methods to respond to this type of attack.

The book was published by Novatec publishers. access the book here

2- Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies: Learn to mitigate exploits, malware, phishing, and other social engineering attacks

For subject matter experts, the book Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies: Learn to mitigate exploits, malware, phishing, and other social engineering attacks, by author Tim Rains, strategist recognized worldwide, teaches implementation and measurement of results of security strategies cybernetics.

With this, the reader will learn to reduce risks and costs for the company. The book, by Packt Publishing, has 428 pages and can be found in the English language. access the book here

3 – Ransomware Protection Playbook

Scheduled for release in October 2021, the book Ransomware Protection Playbook will be essential reading for cybersecurity professionals. Expert Roger A. Grimes details in 304 pages the main defense plans for protecting yourself and your company. access the book here

4 – Ransomware Revealed: A Beginner’s Guide to Protecting and Recovering from Ransomware Attacks

The expert consultant in digital forensics and cybersecurity, Nihad A. Hassan, in the book “Ransomware Revealed: A Beginner’s Guide to Protecting and Recovering from Ransomware Attacks” teaches the best ways to deal with ransomware attacks.

The copy brings what are the types of ransomware, strategies of defense, procedures of recovery and more. Aces only the book here

5 – Ransomware Revolution: The Rise of a Prodigious Cyber ​​Threat

The book Ransomware Revolution: The Rise of a Prodigious Cyber ​​Threat, by Matthew Ryan, talks about the emergence of ransomware parallel to emergence of technologies of encryption and how did it become this threat in one of the biggest concerns of companies. access the book here

6 – Wannacry Ransomware Attack: Learning the Essentials

Wannacry Ransomware Attack: Learning the Essentials, by author Dale Michelson, is another book nomination indispensable.

The publication, launched in 2017, it has 40 pages and brings all the essential you can’t not to know, as it brings details of two software versions that caused problems for many companies in Russia, Ukraine, Spain, Taiwan, among others. access the book here

