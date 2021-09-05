Expert recommends six books to read and not lose your Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies in a ransomware attack

Ransomware is malicious code created with the intention of encrypting and preventing access to information stored in data systems. Cybercriminals use this ploy to force victims to pay a ransom in cryptocurrencies to regain access to lost data.
But ransomware attacks too can trigger other hacker attacks such as malware that, by various techniques, steal Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptoactives.
Only in the last year, 37% of the world’s largest companies have been victims of ransomware attacks, according to a report by the IDC (International Data Corporation).
the pandemic and the exponential increase of the home office increase the vulnerabilities and, consequently, ransomware attacks on companies and people around the world.
With this in mind, the team at the Instituto Daryus de Ensino Superior Paulista – IDESP, a reference school in the areas of technology and administrative management for postgraduate and MBA courses, listed six books on ransomware, which teach the best measures to take against this problem.. Check out the full list:
1 – Ransomware: Defending Itself from Digital Extortion
Published in 2017, the book “Ransomware: Defending Itself from Digital Extortion”, by authors Allan Liska and Timothy Gallo, highlights in a practical way how this type of attack works, how it has evolved in recent years, how to protect itself from them and the main objective methods to respond to this type of attack.
The book was published by Novatec publishers. access the book here
2- Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies: Learn to mitigate exploits, malware, phishing, and other social engineering attacks
For subject matter experts, the book Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies: Learn to mitigate exploits, malware, phishing, and other social engineering attacks, by author Tim Rains, strategist
With this, the reader will learn to reduce
3 – Ransomware Protection Playbook
Scheduled for release in October 2021, the book Ransomware Protection
4 – Ransomware Revealed: A Beginner’s Guide to Protecting and Recovering from Ransomware Attacks
The expert consultant in
The copy brings what are the
5 – Ransomware Revolution: The Rise of a Prodigious Cyber Threat
The book Ransomware Revolution: The Rise of a Prodigious Cyber Threat, by Matthew Ryan, talks about the emergence
6 – Wannacry Ransomware Attack: Learning the Essentials
Wannacry Ransomware Attack: Learning the Essentials, by author Dale Michelson, is another book nomination
The publication, launched in 2017,
