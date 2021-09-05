Feirão do Santander has 90 properties for sale with discounts of up to 58% | Properties

the f Santander bank will provide 90 properties for auction in the month of September. The offers, available until the 13th, at 1:30 pm, on the website of the Auctions sold , have initial bids ranging between R$ 48.3 thousand and R$ 1.5 million.

Among the opportunities are houses, apartments, real estate and land located in 11 states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Rio Grande do Sul.

THE Southeast region concentrates most properties, with 62 lots to finish, among them the one with the greatest discount (58%), located in Taubaté, which concerns a house with two bedrooms and bathrooms and 300 m² of land for the initial value of R$ 133.6 thousand.

There are still ua house located in the city of São Paulo, with 184 m², starting at R$ 561 thousand, 33% less than the appraisal value. Another option is an apartment in Guaratinguetá, çWith three bedrooms and 190 m² of total area, with an initial bid of R$381,000 (42% discount).

At the Rio de Janeiro, in the Campo Grande neighborhood, a house with five bedrooms and 224 m² of total area can be sold for R$ 466 thousand, a discount of 33% on the appraised value.

At the South of the country, a house with 355 m² located in the city of Porto Alegre is for sale for R$ 470 thousand (38% discount). In Pelotas, in the city of Criciúma, a 292 m² house with a swimming pool has an initial bid of R$ 585 thousand, a price 37% lower than the property valuation.

At Northeast region, a four-bedroom apartment located in Recife, Pernambuco, costs R$ 641 thousand, equivalent to a 39% discount. In the interior of the state, in Petrolina, a house with two bedrooms and 101 m² receives bids starting at R$ 203,000, a discount of 43% on the market value.

Still, in the large northern river, in the municipality of Mossoró, a residential house with three bedrooms and 360 m² of total area costs R$ 203 thousand, 42% discount.

the bank offers financing of up to 80% in up to 420 months for residential properties and up to 360 months in the case of commercial rooms. Sold Leilões, in turn, provides free eviction in capitals. The auction will be held at conditional modality, this is, when all bids are subject to Banco Santander approval.

The properties have condominium debts and IPTU paid up to the date of the auction and can be checked at auctioneer’s website or not Santander real estate portal. Those who are unoccupied can be visited by appointment by email [email protected].

