Felipe Melo: ‘It wasn’t for the VAR, Galo would lose both against Boca’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Steering wheel Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras

The atmosphere of the Libertadores semifinal is increasingly present behind the scenes at Atlético and Palmeiras. A statement from midfielder Felipe Melo from Palmeira spices up the mood for the match that will define one of the finalists in the most important competition in America.

In an interview with Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports, Felipe Melo indicated that Galo would not have reached the semifinals if not for the video referee (VAR).

“Athletic have a great team, but if it wasn’t for VAR, they would lose both matches [contra o Boca]. Against River, it wasn’t easy either. Each year is different and like Brazilian football, Argentine football has to be respected, because they are jerseys for big clubs and they can do things we don’t think about,” said the athlete.

The video referee’s interventions mentioned by the midfielder from Palmeira took place in the two matches between Galo and Boca, by the eighth. Two goals were disallowed. In Argentina, the video referee accused Briasco’s foul on Nathan Silva, from Galo. In Belo Horizonte, midfielder Diego González, offside, interfered in the bid and the VAR recommended a review. After two 0-0, Atlético advanced on penalties.

The first of the Libertadores semifinal duels between Atlético and Palmeiras will be at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on September 21 (a Tuesday). The following week, on September 28, the teams will play the decisive duel, probably at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte — there is a remote possibility that Galo will send the game at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, if by then the capital does not release the feedback from the public.