Felipe Neto ‘Cornet’ Enderson in Botafogo’s victory, but highlights evolution in relation to Chamusca: ‘Do the minimum’

Despite winning eight victories in ten games at the helm of Botafogo, the coach Enderson Moreira does not escape the horns. Influencer, businessman and former sponsor of the club, Felipe Neto criticized some decisions of the coach in Saturday’s victory over Remo, in Belém, despite highlighting the evolution in relation to the work of Marcelo Chamusca.

– I hate bugging football coaches, because our culture is always blaming coaches. The problem is that Brazil has a lot of HORRIBLE coaches. When I criticized Chamusca, it was because I saw that Botafogo only needed the minimum to go up. Enderson had eight wins in ten games, even though he was limited – wrote Felipe Neto on Twitter.

– The proof that Enderson is limited was today’s game. Rafael Moura staying the 90 minutes didn’t make ANY sense. Putting Oyama open on the right made even less sense. Then put Romildo, beloved Jesus. But the team just needs the bare minimum. And that’s what Enderson does. No singe – completed the youtuber.

With Enderson Moreira, Botafogo left the middle of the table and rose to third position in the Serie B, with 38 points, opening a margin victory in the access zone. Glorioso may be overtaken by Goiás yet, but he secured himself in the G-4 for at least until the end of the next round.