Fernando Diniz can’t resist the bad streak and is no longer Santos coach – 05/09/2021

Santos announced this afternoon (5), via official note, that Fernando Diniz is no longer the club’s coach. The club claims that the coach was informed of the decision still in Cuiabá, a city where Peixe was defeated by the local team by 2-1 last night (4), in the Brazilian Championship.

It was the third straight defeat of Santos, who were recently eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana, lost the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil to Athletico. In the last nine games, the team won only once, which helped put it four points from the relegation zone of Brasileirão (and with more game).

Along with Diniz, two assistants and a physical trainer also leave Santos. The club has not yet informed who will take charge of the game against Bahia, in Vila Belmiro, at 21:00 (GMT) this Saturday (11).

The departure comes as no surprise behind the scenes at Santos. He had already been swinging in office, with some pressure even from fans on social media.

Fernando Diniz leaves Santos in less than four months since his debut, in the victory over Boca Juniors in which he was sent off, for the Copa Libertadores. Altogether, there were 11 wins, eight draws and 12 defeats, with a 44% advantage. It was the coach’s shortest stint at a Serie A club: five months at Athletico, eight at Fluminense and almost a year and a half at São Paulo.

During the passage, the coach ended up hampered by injuries and player negotiations from the squad —Luan Peres, Alison, Kaio Jorge left. Diniz even said publicly that he was against the sale of Luan Peres, for example. Complaints about the loss of players were frequent, including a recent interview in which the coach admitted that “what saddened me most was losing players”.

Check out the note below:

Santos FC announces that Fernando Diniz is leaving the role of coach of the professional team this Sunday, September 5th. The coach was also informed in Cuiabá, after a meeting with the president Andres Rueda and the football executive, André Mazzuco.

Technical assistants Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli also leave the Club. Santos FC thanks the coach for the services provided, which began on May 7, for the partnership at this time with the Club and wishes him luck in his professional future.