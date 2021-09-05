Fernando Rufino is gold in the VL2 class Va’a

Fernando Rufino won the first gold medal in Brazilian canoeing at the Tokyo Paralympics. The “Cowboy de Aço” led from end to end the final of the 200 meters Va’a of the VL2 class (athletes who use trunk and arms in the row) to secure their title at the end of this Friday night (Brasilia time). ).

With Fernando’s triumph, Brazil once again added 21 gold medals won in Tokyo, hours after Thiago Paulino lost his gold medal in the F57 class, after reviewing the competition.

Thus, the delegation equaled the number of gold medals for the team at the London Games, in 2012, until then a Brazilian record in the Paralympics.

Competing in lane 5, Fernando took the lead in the first meters, and secured gold by completing the race in 53s077, his personal best.

Born in Itaquiraí (MS), Fernando, 36 years old, had already participated in the dispute for the KL2 in Tokyo, placing sixth. Now, then, the “Steel Cowboy” has earned his first gold paralympic.

The silver medal of the competition went to the American Steven Haxton (55s093) and the bronze to the Portuguese Norberto Mourão (55s365).

Silver medalist in the 200m of the KL1 class kayak (for athletes who only use their arms while paddling), Luis Carlos Cardoso also participated in the Va’a final, and finished in seventh place, with 56s390.