Fighter found dead one day after scaring followers with suicide threat

Fighter Shannon Spruill, known as Daffney Unger, was found dead at her home in Atlanta, USA, hours after scaring her followers on social media.

Moments before her death, Shannon started a live video on Instagram. In the content, she apologized repeatedly and stated that she was alone and that she was holding a gun.

With Daffney’s statements, fighter Mick Foley immediately asked for help on Twitter. Even with the athlete’s attempts, Unger ended up dying.

After Spruill’s death was confirmed, Mick wrote an extensive letter on his Facebook profile. In the statement, he tells about the mental health problems Shannon had until the day of her death. “I think we all bought her personality so much that we didn’t realize she was just human,” he wrote.

In the message, Foley said he felt guilty about what happened and recalled a severe concussion Daffney suffered in one of the fights he fought alongside him, something “which may have exacerbated the mental health problems he struggled to death with” .

In one of her latest videos, the fighter talked about brain damage caused by the sport and admitted suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a disease that many football athletes suffered and ended with a sad end.

