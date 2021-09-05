Firefly rocket explodes on launch in California

Rocket explodes two minutes after takeoff. Photo: Internet reproduction.

The 30-meter rocket built by startup Firefly exploded two minutes after takeoff;

According to Space Lauch Delta and the Space Force there were no injuries;

Startup, Space Force Base and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the case.

A 30-meter-tall rocket built by startup Firefly exploded two minutes after its launch in Los Angeles, California, at Vanderberg Space Force Base. According to the company, an anomaly occurred during takeoff, which damaged the vehicle, preventing its arrival in Earth’s orbit.

According to Firefly, in a Twitter post, although all objectives were not achieved in the mission, some were accomplished, such as the successful ignition of the first stage, the platform’s take-off, the progression to supersonic speed and a substantial amount of data of flight.

According to Space Lauch Delta and the Space Force there were no injuries. Still, there are some reports that the machine’s debris fell in the city of Orcutt, California.

With almost 30 meters high, the spacecraft built by the startup appeared to have taken off smoothly, when it began to rotate when it got close to supersonic speed and exploded.

If it managed to achieve the necessary goals, Firefly would be the third company in the United States to reach Earth orbit with a rocket created to transport lots of satellites into space.

The first attempt to launch the rocket took place around 10 pm on Thursday (3), when it was canceled for unspecified technical reasons. The machine took off the second time when the incident happened. According to the startup, it is not yet possible to draw conclusions about the real cause of the incident, but an investigation will be carried out in conjunction with the Space Force Base and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Information is from CanalTech.