Flamengo follows Atlético and announces a fan token

Flamengo became the newest Brazilian team to announce a fan token after a partnership with Socios.com, Chiliz’s (CHZ) fan token and sports content sales platform. Sponsored

Sponsored

The announcement was made on Friday night (3). The club’s board of directors is only awaiting the final approval of the contract, which will be voted on at the Board of Directors’ meeting, scheduled to take place in the next few days.

With approval, fan tokens of the Rio club will be made available in the near future. In addition to being a collectible asset for fans, who can add value over time, Chiliz tokens offer many benefits and engagement opportunities for their holders.

Sponsored

Sponsored

As highlighted by Flamengo in its statement:

“The red-black you acquire [o token] You will be able, for example, to vote on details of the team’s uniform or on the music that will play in the pre-game warm-up, participate in experiences and have access to exclusive services, among other activations. ”

With the partnership, in addition to the fan token, Socios.com will become the official sponsor of Flamengo. The brand will be stamped on the men’s soccer team’s training shirt and on the women’s team and youth team uniforms.

With a sponsorship contract signed until the end of 2025, Socios.com will also have an exclusive media package on FlaTV and on the club’s social networks, which has one of the biggest fans in the country.

crypto market invades brazilian football

With the partnership, Flamengo joins a growing list of Brazilian soccer clubs that are exploring alternatives in the crypto market.

Its biggest rival, Vasco da Gama, curiously, was the first big club in Brazil to launch a token for its fans. Linked to the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism, the asset has already distributed R$ 800 thousand to its holders.

Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro have already launched their fan tokens, both developed by Chiliz. The team’s token from São Paulo raised more than R$ 8 million on its debut day, with a part of this amount going straight to the club’s coffers.

Cruzeiro also released a token in this format. Other teams, such as Santos and Coritiba, have already announced that they will soon launch assets linked to the Solidarity Mechanism to their fans.

These tokens were created in partnership with Liqi, whose CEO, Daniel Coquieri, said three other clubs in the country are very close to announcing their digital assets.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.