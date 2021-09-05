Fluminense seeks firepower, and Arias ‘excites’ the attack at the beginning

Colombia’s Jhon Arias, the last reinforcement hired for the season, has been “exciting” Fluminense. Not only for the goal against Juventude, but mainly for the day-to-day training, the 23-year-old was very pleased with the club, which is looking for firepower in attack.

In the first two games as a starter, the young man stood out for his movement and showed coolness to swing the net for the first time with the tricolor shirt. In addition, he created chances, gave good passes and was quite resourceful to dribble opponents and look for tables with his teammates in attack.

Without being tied to the wings, the Colombian gave a new dynamic to the sector, fitting in well with coach Marcão’s system of more ball possession and quick passing exchanges. Floating in front, Arias was Flu’s most dangerous player while he was on the field, which gives hope to the club, which disbursed US$ 500,000 (R$ 2.6 million at the current price) in the ball market to have him in definitive.

“Actually, we’re getting to know each other. He’s a player who has a lot of good control and an intelligent supported game. I’m sure he’ll help us a lot. Today, he participated more in the match, he’s a player who gives a lot, committed to the process, and I believe he has a lot to evolve. I’m happy with the demand, he’s wanting to adapt as quickly as possible. He’s been talking a lot, he’s feeling at home, he’s very well adapted and was very well received,” he said Bookmark.

Besides Fred, the team’s top scorer in 2021 with 17 goals, Tricolor has been suffering with few options in the offensive sector. Before starting, Caio Paulista and Gabriel Teixeira have nine balls in the net this season, but are out due to injury, and Marcão had to resort to the contested Lucca.

The shirt 7, although he scored against the tie with Juventude, is Flu’s main scorer in Brasileirão, with three goals. With the “new coach”, he has been a useful piece, but he doesn’t have the sympathy of the fans.

Other options in attack, Luiz Henrique, Abel Hernández, Bobadilla and John Kennedy, have only 12 goals in the season and are not living well. Besides them, Nenê, who is usually productive in attack, left the team and never returned. Thus, Fluminense continues with problems ahead and hopes that Jhon Arias, if not the solution, will continue to be productive.