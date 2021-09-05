Former Corinthians U-17 defender signed by So Paulo

Defender Miguel Henrique, who defended the Corinthians Under-17 team, is now the new reinforcement of São Paulo. Without leaving any statements to Timão, the player published the news on his social networks.

“One cycle ends, another begins,” the athlete wrote on his official Instagram profile. The report of My Timon found that this should not be the only low and that, in the coming days, new departures should be confirmed in the category.

The young man arrived at Corinthians in early 2019 to reinforce the U-15. In 2020, he was promoted to the Under-17 squad. His contract with Timão was valid until April 15, 2022.

For the Corinthians U-17, Miguel Henrique played in six matches in the 2021 season – all for the Brasileirão in the category. There were three wins, one draw and two defeats, with 55.56% of success. Later, he lost his starting position to Thomas Argentino, who remains in the team until today.

In the category’s Brasileirão, Timãozinho did not pass the first phase of the competition. Now, the team disputes the Paulistão U-17 and is in Group 4 of the state, alongside União Barbarense, Rio Branco, Guarani, Independente and Salto FC. After beating Guarani on their debut, the squad won their second victory in the competition against Rio Branco, by 7-0, this Sunday.

Corinthians U-17 Games in 2021 with Miguel Henrique

Chapecoense 2 x 3 Corinthians – 07/03/2021 – Under-17 Brazilian 2021

Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – 06/29/2021 – Brazilian Under-17 2021

Fluminense 2 x 0 Corinthians – 06/19/2021 – Under-17 Brazilian 2021

Corinthians 1 x 2 Fortaleza – 05/22/2021 – Under-17 Brazilian 2021

Atlético-MG 0 x 0 Corinthians – 05/15/2021 – Under-17 Brazilian 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 International – 05/07/2021 – Under-17 Brazilian 2021

