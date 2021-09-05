France meets Ukraine eight years after a game that ‘overcame trauma’ and started revolution

In November 2013, in the recap of the European qualifiers for the world Cup of the following year, the Ukraine achieved an imposing 2-0 victory over the France in the outbound game and forwarded, at home, the spot for the World Cup.

This Saturday (4), the French return for the same confrontation, this time, for group D of the qualifiers and in a completely different scenario from the one seen eight years ago.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

At the time, les Bleus would go to the return game at the Stade de France looking for a place in the World Cup in Brazil and with the tough mission of being able to reverse an advantage never achieved in the European repechage.

In addition, the French team still had the trauma of 20 years before being left out of the 1994 World Cup after a traumatic loss to the Bulgaria.

In practice, the unprecedented feat was achieved after a 3-0 victory, with goals from Sakho, Benzema and Gusev (own), and advancing to the group stage of the World Cup.

In a press conference in Brazil, Deschamps called that victory the key to French success in the following months.

“November 19 was the key. We either qualified or stayed at home. Then there were other important things. But history has changed and things have been happening since that day,” he said.

In that Cup, France would reach the quarterfinals, being eliminated by Germany. But, two years later, the team would still be runner-up in the european cup at home, in addition to conquering the world four years later, arriving for this Saturday’s duel in a very different scenario than eight years ago.