France takes scare, but seeks draw with Ukraine in Qualifiers

France visited Ukraine in Group D of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. area. At 4 of the second half, Martial took advantage of a good move by Coman and left everything the same.

With the result, France maintains the lead of Group D, now with 9 points after five games. Furthermore, the current world champions have not yet been defeated in the competition. Ukraine is in third place with five points.

France returns to the field next Tuesday (7), when it faces Finland, at the Parque dos Príncipes, in Paris, at 15:45 (GMT), for the sixth round of the competition. Ukraine, in turn, will have a rest and will only play again on October 7, away from home, also against Finland.

The game

Playing at home, Ukraine took the lead in the opening minutes to try to surprise France. The pressure helped the hosts balance the game, but it was Ukraine goalkeeper Pyatov who had to work first.

On minute 10, Pogba rose more than anyone in a corner kick and the Ukrainian goalkeeper made a good save.

In the 26th minute, France started to scare again. Pogba threw to Martial, who nodded to Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid striker arrived hitting from the edge of the area, but narrowly missed his target.

The Ukrainian national team arrived in danger for the first time just in the 34th minute. Yarmolenko took advantage of a corner kick and, inside the area, submitted. Lloris defended and rebounded. Zabarniy in the small area wasted his chance to open the scoring.

At 37, Ukraine has again spooked Lloris. This time, Mykolenko took a free kick in the area and Yarmolenko headed it and forced the French goalkeeper to make a good save.

At 43, Martial received a great pass from Pogba and stopped in a good defense by Pyatov. In the same minute, Ukraine, which had more game volume, ended up winning.

Tymchyk made a good play on the right, crossed low and the French defense partially moved away. Shaparenko took advantage of the leftovers and, from outside the area, hit Lloris’ angle, with no chance for the French goalkeeper, opening the scoring for the hosts, who went into the break ahead.

Advantage that did not last long. The visitors returned with a different impetus for the second stage and, just after 4 minutes, they managed to draw. Coman received on the right and crossed. Rabiot headed over the defender and the ball fell to Martial, who, this time, didn’t waste: 1 to 1.

France continued to improve and, in the 17th minute, Griezmann received it from Coman on the edge of the area and finished it over Pyatov’s goal.

Another who sent over the goal was Zouma, on 21 minutes. The defender received a good cross from Griezmann and went up with freedom to finish, but he also missed the target.

The visitors continued on top, looking for a comeback, and almost achieved their goal in the 32nd minute, when Benzema received it in the area and rolled to Diaby. The attacker passed through the marking and hit the crossbar.

At 41 minutes, it was Rabiot’s turn to scare. The French midfielder risked a good shot from outside the area and saw Pyatov make another good save.

In the last minutes, Ukraine held on as they could and secured the tie, despite the scares in the second stage.