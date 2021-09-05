Frutal Plant Acquires World’s Largest Sugarcane Steam Power Turbine – Economy

The new equipment that arrives at the end of the year at Usina Cerrado is considered the largest counterpressure steam turbine and the largest 4-pole generator in the sugar-energy sector worldwide (photo: WEG.SA/Disclosure) With delivery scheduled for December of this year, Usina Cerrado, located in Frutal, in Tringulo Mineiro, acquired the largest sugarcane steam power turbine in the world.

The equipment was purchased from WEG SA and is technically considered the largest counterpressure steam turbine and the largest 4-pole generator in the sugar-energy sector worldwide.

In short, the function of the equipment is to generate energy for the plant from sugarcane, with an estimated annual billing of approximately R$ 15 million.

“With this investment, the Plant foresees a significant increase in its energy production and a return on invested capital in approximately three years”, informed the company.

Also according to information from WEG SA, passed on to the Frutalense plant, the contract includes a 60 megawatt (MW) counterpressure BT steam turbine; a SuperTurbo reducer; a 66.7 megavoltage (MVA) ST generator; four poles of 13,800 volt (V), 1,800 revolutions per minute (rpm) and 60 hertz (Hz) and a complete protection, control and supervision system, with cubicles, panels, battery system and chargers.

Paulo Sinoti, Director of Energy Business at WEG, explained that the new turbine will come to complement the current Cerrado plant, which already has two turbogenerators, also acquired from WEG.

Usina Cerrado, which has existed since 2008, currently generates 84 megawatts per hour (MW/h) of energy with an installed capacity of 105 MW, enough energy to supply approximately 230,000 inhabitants.

WEG SA is a Brazilian multinational company, manufacturer of electrical equipment, which exists since 1961, headquartered in Jaragu do Sul, Santa Catarina.