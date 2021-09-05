Gabriel advises reinforcements who played for Palmeiras

In this transfer window, Corinthians signed six new athletes, two of them passing through their arch-rivals, Palmeiras. Five seasons ago, defensive midfielder Gabriel followed the same path and is now one of the main players at Timão.

In an exclusive chat with LANCE!, the shirt 5 admitted that he has not yet talked to the duo about the topic, but he believes that this conversation will happen and gave a taste of what he will talk about with his new teammates.

“So, we haven’t talked about it yet. Of course we have a long-standing friendship, having already acted together and lived together. They’re two friends, two great players. João will help us a lot, he’s a sensational guy , Roger too, don’t even mention, what he had been doing and tends to do with the Corinthians shirt.

“I think they’ll ask me at some point and I’m prepared to talk to them all right. We know what a responsibility it is, but it’s keeping up the work, keeping your head always focused on doing your best and wearing this The shirt has a very big responsibility. So I’m sure the guys know that and whatever needs my help, I’ll be 100% available to be able to help,” he added.

By the way, Gabriel played for Palmeiras at the same time as right-back João Pedro, between 2015 and 2016. Together the duo played five matches for Alviverde, since during much of 2015 Gabriel recovered from a knee injury.

Still, the time is enough for the Corinthians midfielder to make a technical reading of the teammate he will meet again, now in the colors of the Timon.

“Joao is a great player, as you said, some fans may still not remember what he did, but he has a lot of quality and a lot of strength to attack and defend as well. He’s already played, if I’m not mistaken, even in both laterals in moments that he needed. So he’s a versatile player too, who will help us and will compose very well. He hasn’t played for a long time either, right, he had some injury problem, if I’m not mistaken, at Bahia, that he was and couldn’t have a great sequel. But he’s coming, he’s even making up our group in a cool way, training, doing some training with us and has been showing a lot of personality and willingness to be right there together for the game and to be living this So he’s a guy who will help us a lot, I’m sure of that, because I know him and I’ve seen that he has a lot of quality, I know he has a lot of quality to be able to help,” said Gabriel.

And in the last meeting between Corinthians and Palmeiras, held on June 12, at Allianz Parque, for the first round of Brasileirão, Gabriel left his mark in the 1-1 draw. It was the first time the defensive midfielder enforced the “Lei do Ex” against the team alviverde.