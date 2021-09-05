Galvão Bueno, clubs and former athletes support Caio Ribeiro after discovering cancer: ‘We’ll be together’

Ex-São Paulo, Flamengo, Fluminense, Santos, Grêmio and Botafogo, former striker Caio Ribeiro announced this Friday that he is fighting cancer. Caio, aged 46, explained that he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in his head and commented that he has already started treatment. On social networks, the commentator for Grupo Globo received affection from former athletes and friends.

+ Check the Brasileirão leaderboard and see the next games

– Dear Caius. You’ve played great games, won many, but this is the biggest game of your life and you will have a great victory!! Stay with God and with the fans of an entire country! We will be together on Sunday in Brazil x Argentina! – wrote the narrator of Globo Galvão Bueno.

Felipe Andreoli, Caio’s partner in “Globo Esporte SP”, and narrators Luis Roberto and Everaldo Marques also sent special messages to their colleague at the station. In the world of sports, volleyball player Bruninho and other friends were moved by the commentator. Caio had written that it was difficult to receive the news, however, that he is sure he has already overcome the disease and that he will undergo the penultimate chemotherapy session next Monday.

The former athlete also said that he will participate in the broadcast of Brazil and Argentina through the World Cup qualifiers, on Sunday. He claimed to be responding well to chemotherapy and has a 95% cure, in addition to being on the penultimate therapy session.

– The nation of Santos is with you, Caio! – typed Santos, former club of the center forward. Fluminense and Flamengo, where he also passed, were other teams that wished for success in the treatment. Among the celebrities, singer Buchecha sent a warm message to Caio. Check out what they said below:

WE’RE TOGETHER, @caiobaribeiro! 🤍🖤 The commentator and former Santos player, Caio Ribeiro, revealed this Friday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. Caio also informed that the body is responding very well to the procedures. The nation of Santos is with you, Caio! pic.twitter.com/BPhnvZgUPp — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) September 4, 2021