Giovinazzi celebrates 7th on the grid in Holland: “A day to remember”

On a weekend where he showed a strong pace since free practice, Antonio Giovinazzi capped the great performance by advancing to Q3 for the second time in the 2021 season — which also happened in Monaco — and took a remarkable seventh place on the grid at the Dutch GP with Alfa Romeo. The Italian thus repeated his best starting position in F1 after starting the 2019 Austrian GP in the same position. Without hiding his happiness, Antonio just wants Sunday to end as well as Saturday’s outcome (4).

Soon after the feat, Giovinazzi recalled the chaotic session, twice interrupted by red flags, and revealed that he suffered a problem in the wheel. However, not even the setback was able to deter the Italian, who made a point of thanking the team.

“Since yesterday we showed that we had a good rhythm to stay in the top-10. The classification was a ‘roller coaster’. In Q2, we had a wheel issue. Then we had an amazing lap. Thanks a lot to the guys. They did a good job of fixing this issue. They didn’t give up. The main objective is to maintain this position”, said the Italian.

On his Twitter account, Giovinazzi celebrated and thanked the fans for their support. “That’s how I like it. Definitely a day to remember, especially for anyone writing #keeggio (Stay, Gio). Thanks, people! I really enjoy your support,” he wrote. The Italian has his future in Alfa Romeo — and in Formula 1 — at stake for 2022.

Giovinazzi will start from seventh at the Dutch GP (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Finally, the 27-year-old driver took the opportunity to wish his Alfa Romeo teammate a good recovery, Kimi Räikkönen, who tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. “I hope he [Kimi] have a quick recovery. what i heard from fred [Frédéric Vasseur, chefe da Alfa Romeo] is that he is ok”, commented Giovinazzi.

Across the garage, Robert Kubica, Räikkönen’s replacement for the stage, who is back racing in F1 after the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP when defending Williams, finished the session in 18th position ahead of the Haas cars.

