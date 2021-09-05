Globe scolding Angelica? Advice breaks the silence and reveals true relationship

Angelica did not suffer any kind of veto in Globe after the end of your contract. This was evident after the presenter was confirmed as a special guest of the Show of the Famous. However, rumors of the matter surfaced when she did not appear in the tribute paid to Luciano Huck on More You.

In contact with F5, the blonde’s press office informed that Globo did not put any impediment to her participation in the house’s programs. On the same day that Huck had breakfast with Ana Maria Braga, Angélica recorded her participation in Show dos Famosos.

In the program, Luciano Huck mentioned his predecessor, Fausto Silva, several times. For him, the veteran’s departure was premature. “[Foi] A premature birth. Whenever I can, I’ll praise Fausto, he built this Sunday timetable here at Globo where the family sits down to watch. Leifert did a brilliant job in this inter that was happening. He needed to rest and I said: ‘let’s get ahead? Let’s go!’ From Sunday until the end of the year, we are going to do what we already know how to do. I’ll keep telling the stories”, commented.

“I never came to this studio, I never recorded a format of Caldeirão at Berrini [onde fica o prédio da Globo]. It’s been interesting, intense. Ending a Saturday cycle, now get used to the head. The scenery has a history, the luxury brought it to São Paulo here, let’s follow this well paved road”, completed.

Huck commented a few days ago that Angelica was instrumental in his decision about the future: TV or politics. “After the plane accident we suffered, what Angelica did very well was not any kind of anxiolytic. It was breathing. It was meditation. It was yoga. So, we respect a lot, me and the children, the tools she brought into the family. On the day when I was most distressed about the decisions I had to make, she said, ‘I have an Indian friend who says it’s best to be silent. That the answers will not come from anyone. They come from you’”, reflected in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

Together they went on a five-day retreat with Professor Kléber Tani: “It was me and her. Without cell phone. We talk as little as possible. Doing five meditation sessions a day in the Serra de Minas, near Ibitipoca”.

“We were isolated in a house in the middle of the forest. It was immersive. It was very important in the process. You breathe and be silent is important. I really like to learn”, completed.