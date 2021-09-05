Globo actress from Ceará visits Iprede in Fortaleza and promotes the campaign

The rerun of “Secret Truths” will not be aired today, Thursday, September 2 (02/09). The seventh chapter of the plot will air tomorrow, Friday, 3. The telenovela, which debuted on Brazilian television in 2015, was written by Walcyr Carrasco and will win a second season in the second half of this year.

Secret Truth Replay: where to watch live and schedule?

The rerun of the soap opera Verdades Secretas is shown on TV daily by Rede Globo. This Thursday, the broadcast will not occur, however, due to the 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule.

To watch the plot online, it is necessary to access the broadcaster’s streaming platform – the Globoplay.

Secret Truths: Success in 2015

The first season of Verdades Secretas, which is being rerun this year, won the International Emmy in the category of best soap opera. The success was also noticed in the audience: on average, the telenovela had 20 points, the highest number for a plot in the 23 o’clock range.

The triumph was also directed to Camilla Queiroz, debuting in acting at the time. In the story, she plays a girl from the interior who becomes “Angel”, a model in the city of São Paulo, and begins an intense relationship with Alexandre, a character by Rodrigo Lombardi.

The delicate themes covered by the telenovela are the reason for its success, according to Camilla. “I think ‘Truths’ was innovative. Everything was very fit and tuned. Text, direction, photography. Your boldness. We brought issues to be discussed by society. We talk about hypocrisy, lack of ethics… We put our finger on some wounds that provoked arguments and still provoke”, she reported in an interview with TV Globo.

